The Cheshire competitors were involved in a fatal accident in the second Sidecar TT race near Ago’s Leap on Quarterbridge Road on June 10.

The Coroner of Inquests, Mrs Jane Hughes, recorded a verdict of misadventure at Douglas Courthouse on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An HGV driver, Mr Stockton (56) was the driver of the Sidecar with his 21-year-old son Bradley – an apprentice mechanic – fulfilling the role of passenger.

Father and son Sidecar team Roger and Bradley Stockton at Bedstead in the ill-fated second Sidecar race at last year's Isle of Man TT

The inquest heard that evidence from witnesses confirmed the Sidecar had sustained distortion to its fairing, caused by the wind, which had changed its shape.

Mrs Hughes noted that this may have caused the bodywork to make contact with the front wheel of the machine or handlebars, although she said the exact cause of the accident remained unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father and son team had been black-flagged in the first Sidecar race earlier in the week, but no defects came to light with their outfit during scrutineering prior to race two.

Spectators who witnessed the tragic accident described an ‘almighty explosion’.

The Sidecar had veered out of control and collided with a garden wall.A number of spectators were injured by pieces of debris.

Coroner Hughes said it was fortunate that no spectators or marshals at the scene had been seriously hurt or killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She ruled out the prospect of any issues with the new road surface at Ago’s Leap playing a role in the crash and stated that the deaths of French Sidecar team Cesar Chanel and Olivier Lavorel, who died as a result of a crash at the same part of the TT course in the first race, were a ‘tragic coincidence’.

A number of changes have been implemented for this year’s TT races by organiser ACU Events Ltd, with closer scrutiny of Sidecars including pre-event ‘MOT-style’ checks.