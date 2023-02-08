A verdict of misadventure was recorded into the death of the Saintfield man, who crashed at the 27th Milestone in the Supersport race on June 6, 2022.

The 52-year-old sustained neck and chest injuries in the fatal accident after colliding with protective barriers.

Douglas Courthouse heard that Mr Morgan lost control of his machine on a corner before the start of the Mountain Mile section of the 37.73-mile course.

Davy Morgan was tragically killed in a crash at the Isle of Man TT in 2022.

Photographs taken moments before the crash appeared to show his boot, or the foot-peg of the bike, making contact with the road. It was noted that a ‘distinctive separate marking’ was visible on the road alongside tyre marks from his 600cc Yamaha machine.

The Coroner of Inquests, James Brooks, said it was unclear whether this occurred before or after Mr Morgan lost control on the final lap of the race.

His Yamaha machine was found to be free of any defects after being inspected before and after the race.

A marshal at the scene said that Mr Morgan was riding at a ‘safe and normal’ speed when the accident happened.

Conditions on the day were dry with good visibility, the inquest heard.

A highly experienced racer, Mr Morgan – who raced with a distinctive pink helmet design – was competing in his 80th TT race.

He contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race. His TT career included seventh place in the 2006 Senior and a career-best result of fifth in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

Davy recorded 49 finishes, which included 25 top-20 results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas. His best lap around the TT Mountain Course was 125.134mph, which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

His impressive career spanned 30 years and included victories in the 250cc races at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix.