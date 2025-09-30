Mitch Rees is “thrilled” to have the opportunity to be New Zealand’s first representative at the iconic Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix in November in 14 years.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rees is set to team up with Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan in the Jackson Racing Team to ride a Honda Fireblade on his debut at the 3.8-mile Guia street course.

Fellow countryman and road racing legend Bruce Anstey was the last Kiwi to race at Macau, where he finished ninth on a Padgett’s Honda in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three-time New Zealand Superbike champion Rees made his debut this year at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

New Zealand's Mitch Rees made his debut at the North West 200 for Clive Padgett's team this year on a Honda Fireblade. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

At the NW200 in May, Rees was ruled out of the opening races on the Thursday of race week following a crash in qualifying.

However, he regrouped for Saturday’s main race day and finished 15th in the opening Superbike race, 13th in the Superstock race and 11th in the blue riband Superbike race on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

At the TT, the 32-year-old – who beat Peter Hickman and Davey Todd around Wanganui’s Cemetery Circuit to take victory on Boxing Day in 2024 – was 23rd in the opening Superstock race and 19th in the second encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, Rees said: “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be racing in this year’s Macau Grand Prix – and I’m especially proud to say that I’ll be the first Kiwi to race here since 2011.

“The street circuit is challenging & To be able to take part in such a prestigious race is a huge honour, and I’m pumped to be representing New Zealand on the global stage.

“That’s 14 years without a New Zealand rider in [the] event, and it feels like a big responsibility to carry the flag for our motorsport community. The last time a Kiwi was on the starting grid here, it was in a different era, so I’m ready to show what our country’s talent can do in the modern racing world.

“The Macau GP is one of the most technically demanding races out there. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of competing on some of the world’s most challenging tracks, and it’s going to [be] awesome to add Macau as one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The narrow, unforgiving streets demand precision and commitment, and that’s exactly what I’ve been training for.”

Reflecting on his road racing exploits this year, Rees said he had experienced some “incredible highs”.

He added: “In addition to my Macau debut, my racing career has already seen some incredible highs. I’m proud to be the 5th fastest-ever newcomer at the legendary Isle of Man TT, a place where speed, skill, and nerve are pushed to their absolute limits.

“The TT was a milestone that solidified my belief in myself as a competitive rider on the world stage, and I’m ready to take that momentum into this race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Macau is going to be an unforgettable experience, and I can’t wait to give it everything I’ve got.

“Representing New Zealand on the world stage is a huge privilege, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received along the way.”

Rees invited anyone wishing to support him on his debut at Macau to reach out via his social media channels.

The 57th running of the Macau Grand Prix motorcycle race takes place in southern China from November 13-15.