Mixed bag for Jason Meara and Martin Barr at UK Arenacross in Aberdeen
Northern Ireland riders Jason Meara and Martin Barr had their fair share of ups and downs over the weekend as the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen hosted rounds three and four of the UK Arenacross.
Loughbrickland’s on the All Moto Yamaha powered by Start Solar team 450 made the final on both nights. A win in the last chance qualifiers race saw him compete in Saturday’s 14-lap final when he finished 10th.
Meara was on top of his game come Sunday, finishing heat one in third place behind Jack Brunell and going one better, after a superb ride in heat two, to finish second behind 2013 champion Adam Chatfield and seal his place in the final.
Meara made a fantastic start to Sunday’s final before a coming together with Mel Pocock destroyed any chance of a podium. The Yamaha rider picked himself up to finish a disappointing 11th.
“It was a solid weekend all round and I’m pretty happy with how things went," he said.
"I was pleased with my starts and we made the final both nights which was good. The results in the main events weren’t what we wanted but some things were out of our control."
For Ballyclare’s Barr on the Apico Husqvarna it was a disappointing Saturday. Two seventh places were not enough to see him straight through to the final and third in the last chance qualifier meant he missed the final.
Two seventh places and a second in the last chance qualifier left the local rider needing the people’s vote to make the final on Sunday.
However, it was a painful Sunday for Barr, who damaged his left wrist after a coming together with Elliot Banks-Browne.
“I was gutted with Saturday’s results. On Sunday I was putting in good lap times but seventh in both heats wasn’t enough to go straight through to the final,” said Barr.
"I stalled the bike in the head-to-head as I couldn’t pull in the clutch with my wrist injury. Second in the last chance qualifier meant I needed the peoples vote to make the final.
"In the final I was inside the top six before crossing the line in eight. Not at my best, but I came away in one piece. Birmingham is one of my favourites and I can’t wait.”
Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin had a fantastic weekend in Aberdeen winning both finals in the AX Futures class for 15-21 year olds on the Discount Beds 250 Honda.
“Four wins from four starts. It doesnt get any better. I really enjoyed Aberdeen,” said Irwin.
Omagh’s Lewis Spratt raced the McCullaghs Centra 85cc KTM to second overall on Saturday after finishing third and second behind runaway championship leader Isaac Ash.
Two fourth place finishes on Sunday leaves the 14-year-old in second place in the supermini championship.
Spratt said: “I’m happy enough with the weekend. I need to get away with Isaac if I’m going to challenge him for the wins.”
At the conclusion of racing on Sunday night it was the Crendon Fastrack Honda team of Josh Gilbert, winner on Sunday, and Conrad Mewes, second on both nights, who left as championship leaders.
Mewes is at the top of the riders standings, one point ahead of Tommy Searle as the series heads to Birmingham this weekend.