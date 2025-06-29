Marc Marquez does the double in Assen

As Assen celebrated 100 years of racing around the ‘Cathedral of Speed’, Marc Marquez secured his 68th premier class victory at the Dutch GP, matching the Grand Prix legend Giacomo Agostini's record.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old delivered yet another extraordinary performance, achieving his sixth double of the season and increasing his lead in the title race over his brother Alex, who crashed out of the race after finishing second in the sprint race, to 68 points.

Furthermore, he extended his advantage to a substantial 126 points ahead of reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard's wins were even more remarkable considering he suffered two severe crashes on Friday yet managed to bounce back, winning the Tissot sprint race - his ninth of the season - and subsequently claiming his sixth Grand Prix victory of 2025.

“I’m super happy about the job the team did all weekend. We had an unexpected weekend because normally, here in Assen, it is not one of my best tracks, and we took thirty-seven points,” said Marquez.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, third in the sprint race, kept the eight-time world champion honest throughout the 23-lap race, finishing less than a second behind.

“I’m very, very happy,” said the Italian. “It was a fantastic race. Marc was very fast and I tried my all to stay close to him. I wanted to attack, but he always had something more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pecco Bagnaia, the winner of the last three Assen MotoGP races, completed the podium.

“It was bittersweet. I wanted to do more like always, but I was struggling again.

"The pace was not that bad, and I tried to close the gap, but I was struggling quite a bit, and third place was the maximum.”

Brazilian Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) celebrated his first Moto2 Grand Prix victory after a head-to-head battle with Spaniard Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the chequered flag, 0.056 seconds separated the pair, with another Spaniard, Manuel Gonzalez, completing the podium. British rider Jake Dixon (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) finished fourth.

A red flag at the end of the Moto3 race, after an incident at the chicane, saw Spaniard Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) claim his sixth win of the season, 0.144seconds ahead of fellow countryman David Munoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP).