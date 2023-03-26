Factory Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia heads for victory over Aprilia's Maverick Vinales at the Portuguese MotoGP on Sunday.

The Ducati Lenovo rider controlled Sunday’s 25-lap race from the second lap to finish over half a second clear of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales with Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s Marco Bazzecchi completing the podium.

Miguel Oliveira made a lightning start on the RNF Aprilia, leading into Turn one, but it was all to end in tears two laps later when pole-setter Marc Marquez got it all wrong braking into Turn 3. He clipped the back of Jorge Martin’s Pramac Racing Ducati and ploughed into Oliveira.

Marquez has been handed a double long-lap penalty but could be a doubt for the next round in Argentina this weekend with a possible fracture in his right hand.

Bagnaia, who created history the previous day after winning the first ever Sprint race from Jorge Martin and Marquez, said: "For sure it was a very long race, I wasn't used to the long race! In any case I'm very happy. We have started how we wanted.”

Vinales added: “The job we done this weekend paid off. I was trying very hard on the last lap braking late, but my rear tyre was very down and I could not make anything more. With the new bike I am very happy and we can fight at the front.”

Frenchman Johann Zarco got the better of Alex Marquez, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro in a brilliant last lap, battle for fourth.

Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta showed why he is the Moto2 title favourite as he controlled the 21-lap race from the third lap to the chequered flag on the Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Spaniard Aron Canet was just over a second behind the race winner with Tony Arbolino third. Jake Dixon was the best of the Brits, finishing sixth on the Inde GASGAS Aspar M2, with Elf Marc VDS Racing’s Sam Lowes seventh.

Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Daniel Holgado claimed his and his team’s maiden Moto3 victory.

The Spaniard rode a brilliant race and despite the pressure of the chasing pack, held on for the win from David Muñoz and Diogo Moreira.

