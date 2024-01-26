Motorcycle racing confirmed to return in Republic of Ireland after year's absence due to insurance issues
The series was cancelled last year along with all motorcycling in the south due to insurance challenges.
However, the insurance deal negotiated by the sport’s governing body in the Republic, Motorcycling Ireland, does not extend to Irish road races such as the Skerries 100 due to the prohibitive costs involved.
A statement from Mondello Park said: “Ireland’s premier motorcycle racing series last ran in 2022, when it had its most successful season to date, with increased entries, record crowds and the closest finish ever witnessed in an Irish Superbike Championship.
“2023 should have been the year for the series to build on this success, but due to insurance issues that opportunity has had to wait until 2024.
“The series promoters… remained prepared for the restart of racing throughout last year and consequently are primed to take up where they left off, with a repeat of the 2022 championship format.
“A seven weekend calendar is planned, beginning with the official championship test weekend in late March.
“The riders will then compete over six two-day events, one per month from April to September.”
Motorcycling Ireland is planning a fundraising campaign to minimise the financial impact of racing this year to competitors.
The statement added: “The return of Irish Motorcycle Racing has taken a lot of work behind the scenes by the new Motorcycling Ireland management committee and Mondello Park are grateful to them for all of their efforts.
“The recommencement of the sport will come at a cost however as the price of insurance cover has increased dramatically.
“A fundraising campaign is planned by Motorcycling Ireland, with the support of Mondello Park, with the aim of lessening the burden on competitors.”
Three Irish road races are set to take place this year with the Cookstown 100, North West 200 and Armoy meetings in Northern Ireland.