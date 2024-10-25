Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The 35-year-old made history at the TT in June, equalling his famous uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins, which had stood since 2000, before adding another three victories as part of a fantastic quadruple to become the most successful racer ever at the world’s top road racing event with 29 triumphs

It was an incredible achievement by Dunlop, who is continuing to burnish the legacy of one of Northern Ireland’s most revered sporting dynasties single handedly following the tragic loss of his uncle Joey, his father Robert, and brother William following racing accidents.

Speaking at a reception held at Stormont in his honour in September hosted by Communities Ministers Gordon Lyons, Dunlop said it was a record he had long coveted.

“To get the record was the be-all and end-all because Joey was the biggest name ever in road racing and the greatest road racer of all time,” he said.

Michael Dunlop became the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT in June with 29 victories

“To be in the same boat as Joey and break that record left me that I was the best TT rider of all time and that was always the goal that I wanted to achieve.”

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, a parade will be held through Ballymoney town centre tomorrow, allowing Michael’s family, friends and his proud fans to come together to celebrate his remarkable racing achievements.

The parade will set off from Seymour Street in the Co Antrim town at 5:30pm, proceeding along Main Street and High Street, and finishing at Townhead Street, where two of Dunlop’s TT-winning bikes will be on display outside Ballymoney Town Hall.

Fans will then have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with Michael, when he will share his thoughts on his historic TT milestone and what it means to celebrate with his thousands of supporters in his hometown.

Ballymoney motorcycling star Michael Dunlop on his way to another victory at the Isle of Man TT in June

Fans will also have the chance to purchase some one-off Michael Dunlop merchandise at Townhead Street car park marking his historic TT exploits.

A reception will be held in Ballymoney Town Hall for invited guests from 6:30pm, while Dunlop will later open a new exhibition in Ballymoney Museum, showcasing a series of fascinating items and photographs from his illustrious TT career.

The homecoming event will reach a spectacular crescendo with a fireworks display set off by Michael at Ballymoney Showgrounds on what promises to be an evening to remember in a town synonymous with the legendary Dunlop name.

Councillor Bill Kennedy MBE said: "The fans will love to see Michael and they're coming to see him in recognition of his achievements, and it will be a great night for Michael and his fans.