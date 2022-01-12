Motorsport Taskforce welcomes return of 'fantastic' North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix in 2022

Ian Paisley MP is the independent chairman of the Taskforce, which was set up in 2017.

On Wednesday, Mr Paisley said he was “absolutely delighted” by the return of Northern Ireland’s two biggest motorcycle races.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster Grand Prix was last held in 2019 at Dundrod.

“As one of the persons intimately involved in the negotiations and planning to bring back motorsport events this year I am absolutely delighted at the prospect of these fantastic race events taking place,” said the North Antrim MP.

“In 2021 the Armoy Road Races reminded the public just how important race events are for local areas and local economies.

“However, the NW200 and the UGP are international events that operate at a massive scale and make a significant contribution to the NI economy.

“Part of my energy over the past years in my capacity in leading Motorsport Taskforce has been to refocus public energy and support at building and sustaining these important events. The fact that they are returning this year will be greatly welcomed by the public and by race supporters and beyond.

“I wish the organisers well and congratulate all involved in getting us to this point and look forward to seeing a very successful series of race events this year.”

The North West was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while the Ulster GP fell into financial difficulties after it was last held in 2019, threatening the future of the fastest road race in the world.

--------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.