Members of the Mourne Motorcycle Club join representatives from the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team (MMRT) and Slieve Croob Community First Responders (SCCFR) to launch their annual charity grass track motocross event

The Mourne Motorcycle Club will hold their annual charity grass track motocross event beside Seaforde MotoParc on Wednesday, starting at 6.30pm.

This year’s event is being held to raise funds for the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team (MMRT) and Slieve Croob Community First Responders (SCCFR).

Speaking ahead of the event, Mourne Motorcycle Club Chairman Billy McLarnin said: “This year we had to change location, but the event has moved before and we feel it keeps going from strength to strength.

"The most important thing has always been the causes that we are raising money for and this will never change.

"This year we have chosen another two charities that are essential to the local community, and hopefully, we will have another successful year for them.”

Both of the charities are volunteer-led, ready to respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The MMRT, which has been active for over 60 years, is one of the busiest mountain rescue teams in the country and is tasked by the PSNI to help the lost and injured in the mountain environment.

MMRT member Ronan McBride added: “We are immensely grateful to be one of your chosen charities. Through the generosity and dedication of individuals and community funding groups, like the Mourne Motorcycle Club, we can secure the future of mountain rescue here in the Mourne area, providing vital support for all those who enjoy our local mountains.

“This vital fundraising is the lifeblood of the MMRT. It helps us to keep our volunteers properly trained, appropriately equipped, and with the ability to respond in all weather and on all types of terrain.

"This helps us to ensure that we provide essential care and urgent casualty extraction in very challenging environments.

“We hope that 2025 and 2026 will be special years for the Team, as your generosity will help us complete the build for our new Mountain Rescue home, in Newcastle.”

The SCCFR went live three years ago, and since then, they have expanded the area they cover, along with their volunteer base, which is currently 26.

Volunteers are recruited in partnership with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) to deliver a Community First Responder (CFR) service in their locality.

The aim is to reach and respond to potentially life-threatening emergencies, providing basic emergency life support, including the use of a defibrillator, before an Emergency Ambulance arrives.

Loretta Gribben Chair, on behalf of SCCFR Management Committee and the Community First Responders said: “Every contribution makes a difference.