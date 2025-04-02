Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manx rider Nathan Harrison will compete under the H&H Motorcycles banner as an official satellite Honda team at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

The former Senior and Junior Manx Grand Prix winner is making his third appearance at the TT and competed for Honda Racing UK last year alongside 23-time winner John McGuinness and Dean Harrison after the 26-year-old was denied the opportunity to race in the iconic red, white and blue livery the previous season, when Harrison was ruled out through injury.

The Onchan man will contest the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT races and will also be Honda-mounted in the Supersport class on a CBR600RR.

Honda will supply Harrison with two Fireblade Superstock machines and will also provide parts for his Supersport bike.

Nathan Harrison in action on the Honda Racing UK Superstock machine at last year's Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“Riding for the official Honda Racing UK team these last two years has been a tremendous experience and whilst there’s no denying that I would have liked the results to have been better, I’ve learnt so much,” said Harrison.

“Through the relationships forged, not least with Harv (Havier Beltran, Honda Racing UK team manager), who supported me greatly and continues to do so; I’m pleased to have retained Honda’s support.

“The supply of the Superstock bikes is a great boost, and I still chat to all the guys regularly. I’ll be in a different team in 2025 but they will still be around to advise and help if I ask, which as a rider is great for the confidence.

“We are looking forward to running our own team headed up by my Dad Dean, who has brought in additional team members with lots of TT specific knowledge and experience,” he added.

“My injury last year meant I came into the TT unprepared and far from fit so to come away with seventh in the Senior TT and a new PB was extremely pleasing.

“My TT career’s still very much in its infancy and I’ve plenty of years ahead of me but I know in my head what I’m capable of.

“I’m not going to reach the level of Hicky (Peter Hickman), Michael (Dunlop) or Davey (Todd) this year, but the aim is to bridge the gap to that next group.”

Harrison hopes to be closer to leading TT contenders in the mould of McGuinness, James Hillier and Jamie Coward this year and says his main focus will be on the 1000cc classes.

“The likes of John, James (Hillier) and Jamie (Coward) are my next benchmark so we’ll see what we can do,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the 600 to get the all-important laps in, but the 1000cc races are what I enjoy the most.