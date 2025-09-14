Manx rider Nathan Harrison says he is taking the positives from his latest injury setback after admitting he “wouldn’t be here” if the serious collision with fellow National Superstock 1000 rider Callum Grigor at Donington Park had happened a “millisecond earlier”.

In an update on social media, road racer Harrison said: “A week after my accident my Dad along with my Broadgreen consultant & his limb reconstruction team that have looked after me for many years on my poor leg has got me transferred from the major trauma unit in Queens Medical to Broadgreen in Liverpool for further assessment and rehabilitation which I am thankful for. “Hopefully I’ll be home towards the end of next week with the magic & experience they have. “My body has taken one hell of knock and my Dad and Roisin keep reminding me I have been struck by a 170+kg motorcycle travelling in excess of 80mph and then I cartwheeled a long way before coming to a stop. I think every day another bruise or ache comes out somewhere. “Blunt force Truma [sic] is an understatement, but we always take the positives from the negative, a millisecond earlier I wouldn’t be here and my head would of been struck as I was in the corner as it happened. “I would like to thank the nurses at the major trauma unit in queens medical centre, they were fantastic and we all feel for them what [they] have to deal with each day, they all deserve the world,” he added. “Apologies to all my sponsors, family and friends this was looking like best season of my career and was looking forward to a winter of no hospitals, but that’s life and with my family, friends and supporters we will manage it and come back stronger. “The support has been amazing and looking forward to reading everything as I’m improving to fuel my comeback even more. “Finally, always thinking of Callum and all his family, keep fighting. Hope things are starting to improve.”