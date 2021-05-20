Neil Kernohan set for Mistral Kawasaki debut at Scarborough Spring Cup

Kernohan will compete in the Supersport class on his Logan Racing Yamaha R6 and will also take in the Classic Superbike races on a Mistral Racing Kawasaki ZXR750, teaming up with his good friend Paul Jordan from Magherafelt.

“I’ve been over a few times to Oliver’s Mount and I was last there in 2019, and then in 2017 before that,” Kernohan said.

“I won a 125cc race there and a ‘B’ 600 race as well a few years back and I enjoy it – it’s a good spot for racing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena's Neil Kernohan with his Logan Yamaha R6.

“I’m just a bit worried about getting a decent qualifying time in the heats because it’s such a hard place to pass around and if you get into a group with a few riders, it can be follow the leader.

“Hopefully, I can be one of the first out onto the track and get a good, clear run.”

Kernohan also plans to race at Armoy in July, which is set to be the first Irish national event of the year, and the rescheduled Cookstown 100 in September.

“Armoy and Cookstown will be the only other races I’ll do this year but in saying that, it’s more than I did last year,” he added.

“Armoy looks like it’s going ahead and I always enjoy it, and then we’ll have the Cookstown again in September, all being well.

“Last year was a disaster with everything being cancelled and it’s not much better this year, but we’ve a few more races at least.”

On his debut for the Mistral Kawasaki Team – one of the leading outfits in the Superbike class at the Classic TT – Kernohan said was unsure what to expect of the ZXR750 he will ride for the first time on Saturday.

“I’ve never rode the Mistral Kawasaki before so I’ve no idea what it will be like.

“My first practice run will be my first time out on the bike, so I’ll just have to see how it goes, but I’m looking forward to riding it and it’ll be something different.”

A quality line-up for the first road race of the year at Oliver’s Mount includes Isle of Man TT winners Dean Harrison and Lee Johnston, Davey Todd on the Wilson Craig Honda, Burrows Engineering/RK Racing riders Paul Jordan and Mike Browne, Adam McLean, Jamie Coward, Rob Hodson, Ian Lougher and Jim Hind.

Practice and qualifying takes place on Saturday followed by the first races of the weekend.

The feature Bob Smith Spring Cup race will be run on Sunday afternoon as the event returns to the 2.43-mile course for the first time since 2017.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe