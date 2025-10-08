New IRRC Superbike champion Darryl Tweed leaves Never Be Clever Racing Team as Ballymoney man moves on to next challenge
Ballymoney rider Tweed won the title at the final round at Frohburg in Germany in September, with eighth place in the first race enough to seal the deal on the Yamaha R1.
Tweed became the last-ever winner of the IRRC Superbike crown following a decision by the organisers to drop the class from 2026 on safety grounds.
The former Manx Grand Prix winner joined big names who have won the championship in the past, including English riders Danny Webb and Davey Todd, and leading European competitors Didier Grams and David Datzer.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Never Be Clever team said Tweed was “moving on” and thanked the Northern Ireland rider for being part of an “incredible journey”.
“After an incredible journey together, the time has come for Darryl Tweed to move on from the Never be Clever Racing Team,” the statement read.
“Starting out as a newcomer in 2024, he and the team worked their way up to become IRRC - International Road Racing Championship Superbike Champions in 2025, an unbelievable achievement and a season we’ll never forget.
|We want to thank Darryl for his hard work, dedication, and the unforgettable moments we’ve shared both on and off the track. It’s been a privilege watching him grow, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together.
“We wish you all the best for the future, champ!”
Tweed thanked the team for their support as he acknowledged their achievements together.
“You all helped me arrive in 2024 as a newcomer and one year later champion – what an achievement to André as a team owner and the rest of the team,” he said.
“Thanks from the bottom of my heart.”