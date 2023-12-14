The “immediate future” of the North West 200 has been safeguarded following a new three-year title sponsorship deal with Briggs Equipment.

Race boss Mervyn Whyte said the agreement, which runs until 2026, has come as a major boost to Northern Ireland’s biggest road race at a time when the sport continues to face a myriad of challenges, not least the ongoing insurance issues affecting motorcycle racing on both sides of the border.

All motorcycling events in the Republic of Ireland were cancelled this year and the outlook for 2024 remains bleak.

Only an eleventh-hour deal, thrashed out by the sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland – the MCUI (UC) – and backed by a £90,000 crowdfunding campaign, prevented Ulster road racing and short circuit events befalling the same fate after this year’s calendar was initially cancelled in February.

Eight-time North West 200 Superbike race winner Glenn Irwin with Mervyn Whyte (left), NW200 race boss, and Briggs Equipment Ireland Managing Director, Gary Clements

The North West 200 was thrown a lifeline by County Tyrone businessman Derek Keys to help meet the lion’s share of the insurance burden, which Whyte said was pivotal in ensuring the meeting went ahead in May.

Now, with a new title sponsorship package in place, Whyte believes the event – which takes place from May 8-11 in 2024 – is on a much firmer footing.

“To have the support of an industry-leading company like Briggs Equipment as our new title sponsor is a major vote of confidence for the North West 200,” said the Limavady man.

“The NW200 grid hosts the world’s finest line-up of road racing talent each May as tens of thousands of race fans visit the north coast area and over 1.3 million people around the world engage with the event via our BBC NI platforms.

“That global exposure is a major attraction for market leaders like Briggs and we are delighted to have the company’s backing for 2024 and beyond, during a time when Irish motorcycle sport is under pressure like never before.

“With Briggs’ support, the immediate future of Ireland’s largest sporting event and the major financial benefit it provides for the Northern Ireland economy, is secure.”

Gary Clements, Briggs Equipment Ireland Managing Director, said the company was “committed to supporting the local economy”.

“It feels great to confirm that the Briggs North West 200 will bring the best road racing in the world to the Triangle circuit in May next year.

“I have been attending the North West 200 for the last 30 years, seeing legendary riders come and go, plus some who are still competing after all that time.

“We know the fantastic work Mervyn Whyte and his team put into the event and we will help in whatever way we can.

“Briggs has always been committed to supporting the local economy and this event is vitally important for businesses in the region.

"For many, it is the biggest week of the year, and we are proud to play our part in making sure it continues.”

Next year, a third Superbike race has been added to the NW200 programme, which will take place on the evening schedule after final qualifying at the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ circuit on Thursday, May 9.

In a further change, practice days will run consecutively (Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9) to facilitate those riders competing in the British Superbike round at Oulton Park on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.