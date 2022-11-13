Bautista was crowned champion after finishing as the runner-up behind Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu in race two, who won all three races over the weekend for an outstanding treble.

Six-time champion Rea finished a lonely third in Saturday’s opening race and battled with Razgatlioglu in the 10-lap Superpole race on Sunday before the 2021 world champion edged away, going on to win by half-a-second.

Bautista finished fourth in the race behind Razgatlioglu’s team-mate Andrew Locatelli, but the Ducati rider’s runner-up finish in race two was enough to clinch the title ahead of next weekend’s finale at Phillip Island in Australia, with Rea earning his 200th Kawasaki podium in third.

Alvaro Bautista celebrates winning the World Superbike title on Sunday at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia.

Bautista has amassed 553 points compared to Razgatlioglu’s 487 after 11 rounds of the championship. Rea has 450 points in third with three more races to go.

The Northern Ireland rider, who won a record sixth successive crown in 2020, said Bautista fully deserved his championship triumph.

“Today’s about Alvaro and Ducati and the world championship – big congratulations to them,” said Rea.

“They’ve really been the benchmark this year and dominated races, and it’s a good reference for us to go into the winter and try to improve. I just hope they can enjoy the moment now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Rea on the podium with race winner Toprak Razgatioglu and runner-up and new World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista at Mandalika in Indonesia.

“I know that feeling and I’m sure he’s going to be on cloud nine for many days now. He’s had a really good year, been in control and looked at ease with his bike,” added the 35-year-old.

“You’re never happy for someone to beat you, for example, but respect. I know what it feels like; I know how hard you have to work. Respect and congratulations to him.

“I saw him on the slow down lap. I remember the feeling slightly because when it happens, you’re in your own bubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I tried to get his attention on the slow down lap to really say congratulations, but he was in his own bubble. I’m guessing he’ll be like that for quite a while. These don’t come cheap so big congratulations.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) leads Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) at Mandalika in Indonesia.

Bautista’s title joy comes after he allowed a 61-point lead to slip in 2019 when he was a rookie in the championship as he disputed the title with Rea.

He then made the move to the factory Honda team for two seasons but was unable to make much of an impact on the Fireblade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year Bautista re-joined the official Ducati team this season and the former 125cc Grand Prix world champion has rarely put a foot wrong, winning 14 races and finishing on the podium 29 times in 33 races to achieve his goal of winning the title – Ducati’s first in World Superbikes since Carlos Checa in 2011.

“It’s incredible, I’m so happy,” Bautista said.

Spain's Alvaro Bautista won the World Superbike title for the first time at Mandalika in Indonesia on Sunday with one round to spare.

“It’s a dream come true, especially after the last two years and all the difficulties. I want to say thanks to everyone who trusted me, to give me this chance to fight for good places and we got the championship at the first time of trying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today was the first time I felt a bit nervous or stressed, but it was in race two on the grid before the start. I tried to manage the emotions and when I was in first, I was making a lot of mistakes because I had too many thoughts in my head,” he added.

“I just preferred to stay second behind Toprak, but he was very strong, so I could just follow him. I’m so happy.”

Bautista paid tribute to rivals Razgatlioglu and Rea, who have set an exceptionally high standard in the championship.

“It’s difficult to know what to say – I’m just so happy,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the whole season, I was so happy because I had a lot of experience from the past. I tried to be the best possible rider, not make mistakes.

“I think our performance has been really, really high. I think I had the best performance level ever from Toprak and Jonathan – they performed at a really high level in all races,” Bautista added.

“I was lucky that I made fewer mistakes than them. What’s important is also consistency. I could beat Jonathan, a six-time world champion, and Toprak, a one-time champion, breaking all the records at all the tracks which means the level is so high. We can win with this amazing level.”

Razgatlioglu was unable to retain his title after beating Rea to the championship last season but said he was “very happy” for new champion Bautista.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to Bautista and Ducati,” said Razgatlioglu.

“It was a really good season because we are fighting almost every race. We lost the championship but I tried my best. I won three times, and this is a positive for me.

“We have a lot of respect. We are fighting but outside the track, we are talking to him like friends.

“I’m very happy for him to take the championship this year and also for him to ride the Ducati many years later. It’s a very good day for him,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember it for me last year. I saw Alvaro in the gold leathers and I’m looking again because it was like my suit, very similar. Congratulations again, I think today is a Ducati day.”

Eugene Laverty finished 14th on Saturday but was outside the points on Sunday, with the Bonovo Action BMW rider 17th in the Superpole race and 16th in race two.