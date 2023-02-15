These included Leon Jeacock, Darren Duncan, Don Gilbert, Gerald Dath and Martin Morris.

However, David Datzer – who claimed the runner-up spot at the Macau Grand Prix last November – was unable to make the trip due to illness.

On Wednesday night, the ‘Meet the Stars’ launch returns for the first time since 2019, when many of the top contenders at the North West 200 will be in attendance at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine for the ticket-only event.

Newcomers Gerald Dath, Darren Duncan, Don Gilbert, Leon Jeacock and Martin Morris paid a visit to the 8.9-mile Triangle circuit as part of a newcomer's induction day at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200. Race boss, Mervyn Whyte and Rider Liaison Officer, Steve Plater were their guides.

Star guests include Glenn Irwin, John McGuinness, Alastair Seeley, Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.

Newly crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year Irwin is chasing a seventh consecutive Superbike success this year after making the switch back to Paul Bird’s PBM Ducati team to ride a Panigale V4R.

Fellow Carrick man Seeley is the most successful rider ever at the event and added another three wins to his tally last year, clinching a Superstock double and wrapping up victory in the first Supersport race on the IFS Yamaha machines to extend his haul to 27 wins.

The 43-year-old has been linked with a move back to TAS Racing this year on the BMW M1000RR.

Englishman Hickman has won Superbike races at the Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix but a coveted triumph in the premier class has so far eluded him around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

However, he set a new outright lap record in 2022 and will be targeting the top step on the FHO Racing BMW M1000RR.

Hot property Todd won a wet Supersport race at the North West 200 in 2019 and finished as the runner-up four times last year. He will again line up as one of the favourites after re-signing for the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda squad.

Morecambe’s McGuinness leads the official Honda Racing UK team with new signing Nathan Harrison as he tunes up for another crack at the TT, where he has won 23 times. McGuinness is also a six-time winner at the North West.

Always a hit with the fans, the popular launch night will be hosted by Claire McCollum and Stephen Watson.