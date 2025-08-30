The club meeting at Oulton Park was cancelled after two separate serious accidents. (Archive photo)

The No Limits Club Bike Championship meeting at Oulton Park in Cheshire was abandoned following two “separate and very serious incidents” on Saturday, August 30.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club said each competitor involved required urgent medical attention and revealed the incidents occurred in back-to-back races.

An official statement read: “Today at Oulton Park we experienced two separate and very serious incidents in back to back races, each requiring urgent medical attention and the support of the medical teams, including the medical helicopter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In light of this, the Chief Medical Officer had no option but to cancel the remainder of the day’s racing.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the riders involved and their families.

“We also want to sincerely thank all riders, teams, and supporters for their patience, respect, and understanding during such an extremely and unusually difficult afternoon.”

The club said further updates would be provided ‘as soon as they are available’.