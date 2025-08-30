No Limits Club Bike Championship meeting at Oulton Park abandoned following 'two separate and very serious incidents'
The club said each competitor involved required urgent medical attention and revealed the incidents occurred in back-to-back races.
An official statement read: “Today at Oulton Park we experienced two separate and very serious incidents in back to back races, each requiring urgent medical attention and the support of the medical teams, including the medical helicopter.
“In light of this, the Chief Medical Officer had no option but to cancel the remainder of the day’s racing.
“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the riders involved and their families.
“We also want to sincerely thank all riders, teams, and supporters for their patience, respect, and understanding during such an extremely and unusually difficult afternoon.”
The club said further updates would be provided ‘as soon as they are available’.
In May, two competitors, Owen Jenner (21) and Shane Richardson (29), tragically lost their lives in a multi-rider pile-up in a British Supersport race at Oulton Park.