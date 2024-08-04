Korie McGreevy is absent from the final day of the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt as he honours McAdoo Racing’s tradition of never competing on a Sunday, but the former British champion says it is a small price to pay to be a part of one of Northern Ireland’s most celebrated teams.

McGreevy won the Supersport and Open Invitation Superbike races on Saturday for a double at the Co Down circuit.

He narrowly beat Republic of Ireland rider Mike Browne with a last lap overtake to seal victory in the Supersport opener and triumphed in a pulsating Superbike race, when the top six were covered by one second at the finish.

The Cookstown-based McAdoo Racing Kawasaki machines are never raced on Sundays because of team owner Winston McAdoo’s religious beliefs, and while the stipulation leaves McGreevy on the back foot when it comes to challenging for championship titles, the 27-year-old says he is happiest when he’s winning races, something he has done consistently after signing for the team at the end of 2022.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) leads the pack in the Open Invitation Superbike race at the Go Classic Bike Festival Ireland on Saturday at Bishopscourt in Co Down

“I’m not concerned about that and I respect the team’s traditions,” said McGreevy.

“They’re willing to spend a lot of money on getting me the right stuff and everything I need, so you can’t have it every way and I’m happy to sit out Sundays because of the loyalty they have to me.

“We have a really good working relationship and they do not scrimp on anything – whatever I need I get. The McAdoo team has been patient with me and we’ve had great success together and won nearly 40 races together since I’ve been there.