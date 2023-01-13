Nominations revealed as Irish Motorbike Awards return in Belfast for first time since 2020
The nominations have been revealed for the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast next Friday, which return to the Crowne Plaza hotel for the first time since 2020.
Adelaide Motorbike Insurance are back on board as the main sponsors of the ticket-only ceremony, which has been held virtually in recent years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
World Superbike star Jonathan Rea has been crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year seven years in a row and has won the top accolade a record nine times in total, surpassing eight-time winner Joey Dunlop.
The six-time champion will be in attendance at the event along with a host of fellow top racers, including Peter Hickman, Davey Todd, Glenn and Andrew Irwin, Jack Kennedy and Alastair Seeley.
Contenders for the big award of the evening will be announced soon.
A total of 14 awards will be presented in front of a sold-out crowd at the sparkling bash.
Stephen Sutherland, Managing Director of Cornmarket Insurance, said he was “extremely proud” as Adelaide Motorbike Insurance continues its title sponsorship of the event.
He said: “We are extremely proud to be sponsoring the motorbike awards in 2023 as we continue our long-standing partnership for one of the most prestigious event in the motorcycling calendar.”
The awards will be hosted by Stephen Watson and Keith Huewen.
The nominations are:
Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year:
Jack Burrows
Mason Crawford
Cameron Dawson
Sophie Ferguson
Sam Laffins
James McManus
Cole McCullough
Scott Swann
Peter Willis
Sloane Helicopters Short Circuit Rider (Irish circuits)
Josh Elliott
Jason Lynn
Eunan McGlinchey
Thomas O’Grady
Alastair Seeley
Zerofit Short Circuit Rider (UK circuits)
Andrew Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Lee Johnston
Jack Kennedy
James McManus
Richard Kerr
Aktivora Off Road Rider
Mason Crawford
Sophie Ferguson
Josh Hanlon
John Meara
Mark McLernon
Jordan Scott
Gary Moulds and Lewis Gray
Belfast Telegraph National Road Racer
Mike Browne
Adam McLean
Michael Sweeney
IFS International Road Racer
Conor Cummins
Michael Dunlop
Dean Harrison
Peter Hickman
Glenn Irwin
Lee Johnston
Davey Todd
Alastair Seeley
Bayview Hotel Team of the Year
MD Racing
IFS Yamaha
Mar-Train Racing
Burrows Engineering/RK Racing
Michael Sweeney Racing
TAS Racing
Wilson Craig Racing
A.McLean Bookmakers Race of the Year
Thomas O’Grady – Last-gasp pass on Derek Sheils at Mondello Park to lift the Dunlop Masters Superbike title
Glenn Irwin and Davey Todd – Opening Superbike race at the North West 200
Richard Kerr – Debut victory in the National Superstock 1000 Championship race at Knockhill by 0.023s
Jonathan Rea – World Superbike win in race two at Estoril in Portugal after last lap battle with Alvaro Bautista
James McManus – Breathtaking win in British Junior Supersport race at Oulton Park
Lee Johnston and Davey Todd – Thrilling second Supersport race at North West 200 with Johnston edging the verdict by 0.093s
Jamie Coward, Michael Sweeney and Paul Jordan – Trio covered by 0.023s in Supertwin race at Armoy
Michael Dunlop – Ulster rider beats Dean Harrison and Davey Todd for 22nd win at Southern 100 in Supersport race
Other accolades to be presented on the evening include the Emporio Bathrooms Special Recognition Award, the Greenlight Television King of the Roads Award, Monster Energy Services to Motorcycling, Classic Bike Festival Outstanding Achievement Award and the prestigious Hall of Fame, with the honour sponsored by Coleraine Kawasaki.