Adelaide Motorbike Insurance are back on board as the main sponsors of the ticket-only ceremony, which has been held virtually in recent years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

World Superbike star Jonathan Rea has been crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year seven years in a row and has won the top accolade a record nine times in total, surpassing eight-time winner Joey Dunlop.

The six-time champion will be in attendance at the event along with a host of fellow top racers, including Peter Hickman, Davey Todd, Glenn and Andrew Irwin, Jack Kennedy and Alastair Seeley.

Contenders for the big award of the evening will be announced soon.

A total of 14 awards will be presented in front of a sold-out crowd at the sparkling bash.

Stephen Sutherland, Managing Director of Cornmarket Insurance, said he was “extremely proud” as Adelaide Motorbike Insurance continues its title sponsorship of the event.

He said: “We are extremely proud to be sponsoring the motorbike awards in 2023 as we continue our long-standing partnership for one of the most prestigious event in the motorcycling calendar.”

The awards will be hosted by Stephen Watson and Keith Huewen.

The nominations are:

Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year:

Jack Burrows

Mason Crawford

Cameron Dawson

Sophie Ferguson

Sam Laffins

James McManus

Cole McCullough

Scott Swann

Peter Willis

Sloane Helicopters Short Circuit Rider (Irish circuits)

Josh Elliott

Jason Lynn

Eunan McGlinchey

Thomas O’Grady

Alastair Seeley

Zerofit Short Circuit Rider (UK circuits)

Andrew Irwin

Glenn Irwin

Lee Johnston

Jack Kennedy

James McManus

Richard Kerr

Aktivora Off Road Rider

Mason Crawford

Sophie Ferguson

Josh Hanlon

John Meara

Mark McLernon

Jordan Scott

Gary Moulds and Lewis Gray

Belfast Telegraph National Road Racer

Mike Browne

Adam McLean

Michael Sweeney

IFS International Road Racer

Conor Cummins

Michael Dunlop

Dean Harrison

Peter Hickman

Glenn Irwin

Lee Johnston

Davey Todd

Alastair Seeley

Bayview Hotel Team of the Year

MD Racing

IFS Yamaha

Mar-Train Racing

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing

Michael Sweeney Racing

TAS Racing

Wilson Craig Racing

A.McLean Bookmakers Race of the Year

Thomas O’Grady – Last-gasp pass on Derek Sheils at Mondello Park to lift the Dunlop Masters Superbike title

Glenn Irwin and Davey Todd – Opening Superbike race at the North West 200

Richard Kerr – Debut victory in the National Superstock 1000 Championship race at Knockhill by 0.023s

Jonathan Rea – World Superbike win in race two at Estoril in Portugal after last lap battle with Alvaro Bautista

James McManus – Breathtaking win in British Junior Supersport race at Oulton Park

Lee Johnston and Davey Todd – Thrilling second Supersport race at North West 200 with Johnston edging the verdict by 0.093s

Jamie Coward, Michael Sweeney and Paul Jordan – Trio covered by 0.023s in Supertwin race at Armoy

Michael Dunlop – Ulster rider beats Dean Harrison and Davey Todd for 22nd win at Southern 100 in Supersport race