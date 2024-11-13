Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Honda Racing UK have confirmed Dean Harrison and John McGuinness to lead the team’s North West 200 challenge.

A team statement read: “Honda Racing UK will return to next year’s Briggs Equipment North West 200 with a familiar line-up as the squad retains the services of both Dean Harrison and John McGuinness for the 2025 road racing campaign.”

Harrison marked his maiden season as a factory Honda rider with Superstock and Superbike podium appearances at this year’s NW200 meeting.

McGuinness’ 2024 highlight arrived with a Superstock rostrum finish on the Honda Fireblade.

An emotional John McGuinness celebrates his third-place finish in the CP Hire Superstock race at the 2024 Briggs Equipment North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

"I am so excited to go again next year having learnt all of the lessons we learnt this year on the roads and the short circuits,” said Harrison. “I enjoy riding the CBR600RR so much so to continue in Supersport is really positive, we showed some really good pace on that bike so I want to continue building on that good form.

"I also get to work with the same crew as this year across all of my racing next season which helps a lot with consistency. You see how hard they work and it’s such a motivator for me.

"We have a year of development under our belt with all of the bikes and I am looking forward to getting on with the job and trying to win.”

The 52-year-old McGuinness celebrated the 30th anniversary of his NW200 debut with a first rostrum run since 2012.

"I rode hard this year and you could say we managed to capitalise on a few scenarios to stand back on the box again, but they don’t come in Christmas crackers and you have to earn them,” said McGuinness. “It was amazing really, and very humbling to get such a reaction.

"I always knew I was capable of another podium but when it came it was so sweet. I’m just super proud and excited to get going with the testing and get stuck in come the season start.