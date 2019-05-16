North West 200: Honda Racing statement on Ian Hutchinson

The Honda Racing team has issued an explanation after Ian Hutchinson’s Superstock times on Tuesday at the North West 200 were forfeited as his machine was found to contain ‘non-compliant fuel’.

Hutchinson had posted the 11th fastest time on the CBR1000RR but will now be required to complete his compulsory qualifying laps in Thursday’s final session on the North coast.

A statement from the Honda Racing team, issued on social media, said: ‘Unfortunately there was pump fuel left over from testing in the tank of Ian’s bike, which contaminated the race fuel used in yesterday’s (Tuesday) practice.

‘There was no issue with the fuel in Davo’s bike (David Johnson). We apologise to Ian and look ahead to getting back out on track’.