A host of newcomers including Senior Manx Grand Prix winner Joe Yeardsley visited the north coast this week ahead of May’s Briggs Equipment North West 200.

A dozen prospective ‘Triangle’ debutants, also including BMW F900R Cup rider Barry Burrell, participated in a two-day induction course that featured information sessions and guided laps of the 8.9-mile course under the tutelage of record 11-time Superbike winner Glenn Irwin and former NW200 star and rider liaison officer Steve Plater.

Yeardsley has been prevented from making his NW200 bow in the past by financial constraints but now has the chance to line up in Portrush for Coleraine team owner Trevor Scott in the Superbike, Superstock and Supertwin classes on Aprilia machinery.

“The reason I haven’t raced at the North West 200 before now was down to finance,” said the 28-year-old Manxman, who will also compete in the Supersport races on his own Yamaha R6.

The line-up of newcomers for the 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200 pictured at the race paddock with former competitors Steve Plater and Glenn Irwin, Clerk of the Course, Stanleigh Murray and Race Director, Mervyn Whyte. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“But I got an invite this year from Mervyn Whyte and now that I am working with Trevor Scott it is possible this year.

“It is going to be a big learning curve but I am here for the rest of this week and will be doing laps of the North West course with Glenn Irwin. And I hope to be doing the rest of the Irish Nationals this year as well.”

Former British Superbike competitor Burrell will also compete at Northern Ireland’s top road race for the first time.

“I’ve finally made up my mind to take the plunge and make my road racing debut,” Burrell said.

“I am good friends with Richard Cooper who has done well here and I think now is the right time to do it.”

Burrell is not short of British Championship experience having claimed fourth place in the 2010 Superstock championship before graduating to BSB between 2011 and 2015.

The 38-year-old will ride BMW M1000RR machines in the Superbike and Superstock classes for the Halliwell Jones BMW squad.

Other newcomers for 2025 include William Burchell, Andrew Herd, Oliver Morgan-Edwards, Darragh Crean, David Brook, Austen Webster, Jamie Cringle and Johnny Steward.

Kerryman Crean, a former Mondello Park Supertwin champion and BSB Sportbike regular in 2024, will ride Triumph and Aprilia machinery in the Supersport and Supertwin classes respectively.