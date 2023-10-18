The North West 200 organisers have confirmed that qualifying will take place on successive days in 2024 due to a clash with the Bank Holiday British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park.

As a result, practice sessions will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, with the main race day taking place as normal on Saturday, May 11.

Opening qualifying around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course has traditionally taken place on the Tuesday of race week followed by a free day on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s final qualifying and the evening race schedule.

However, the BSB round at Oulton – with racing on Monday, May 6 – will delay the arrival of a number of top riders and teams, including eight-time Superbike winner Glenn Irwin and Peter Hickman.

Qualifying at the North West 200 in 2024 will be held on consecutive days in a major change to the practice schedule.

Following consultation with BSB bosses, the NW200 organisers have opted to revamp the schedule next May to accommodate those competitors who will be competing at Oulton.

As announced in September by race supremo Mervyn Whyte, there will also be a change to the qualifying format, with the Superbike sessions moved up the order to allow more set-up time.

The Superbikes will be the first session out after the Newcomers with an hour-long slot on Wednesday, May 8, and will also set off first in Thursday practice.

A third Superbike race, also previously revealed in September, has been added to the Thursday evening race schedule in 2024 and will be the first event to take place, followed by the opening Supersport and Superstock races.

The change means both Supertwin events will take place on the main Saturday race day as part of an expanded six-race programme.

Whyte said: “Normally Superbike practice has been held last on both practice days, which means if you run into problems with red flags and stoppages, then your Superbike practice time has been reduced down.

“So, we’re making those changes to the practice format for 2024 and the Superbikes will be out first.”

Whyte said the addition of a third Superbike race next was strongly advocated by a number of leading riders and teams.

“I talked to a lot of the riders and teams around this and a third Superbike race was one of the things that came out loud and clear.

“We decided to go ahead with that in 2024 and as result, the Supertwin race that has been held in previous years on the Thursday evening will be moved to the Saturday schedule.

The race distance for the Thursday Superbike race has yet to be announced.

2024 NW200 Qualifying and Thursday Race Schedule

Wednesday, May 8 (Qualifying order):

Newcomers

Superbikes

Supertwins

Supersport

Superstock

Thursday, May 9 (Qualifying order):

Superbike

Supersport

Superstock

Supertwins

Thursday, May 9 (Race Order)

Superbike Race 1

Supersport Race 1