Farquhar, the most successful rider ever in Irish national road racing, has long been a pioneer of the class, which effectively filled the void left by the decline of 125cc and 250cc two-stroke racing.

A serious accident in the 2016 Supertwin race at the NW200 brought his glittering racing career to a juddering halt, but the 48-year-old has remained involved in the sport, with Nottingham’s Cooper riding Farquhar-prepared Kawasaki machinery to victory in the last four Supertwin races held around the ‘Triangle’ course.

Cooper was controversially disqualified from the results in 2022 due to a technical infringement relating to a fairing bracket fitted to his J McC Roofing Racing machine, but after a successful appeal the two-time British Superstock champion was reinstated.

Ryan Farquhar's 650cc Supertwin will again be sponsored by Jack Reid Cars as English rider Richard Cooper (not pictured) targets more wins at the North West 200

Cooper and Farquhar joined forces again last year and sealed another double and a new lap record.

Changes to the regulations have been introduced for 2024 which Farquhar says will provide a stiffer challenge against the bigger capacity Aprilia RS660 and Yamaha R7 machines, but he is hopeful Cooper will continue to make the difference.

“We were able to run a Kawasaki with a 700cc engine last year against the 660 Aprilia and 700 Yamaha machines, but after a lot of whinging the rules have been changed this year,” said Farquhar.

“We have to run the Kawasaki as a 650 again so the bike just isn’t going to be as competitive as it was last year, which is frustrating.

Richard Cooper celebrates victory in the Supertwin class at the 2023 North West 200 with KMR Kawasaki's Ryan Farquhar, family and friends

“The Aprilia has been granted an extra 500rpm which the Kawasaki isn’t allowed and the Yamaha has 40-odd ccs more than the Kawasaki with the same minimum weight and rpm, so every way you look at it we’re at a big disadvantage.

“I was nearly going to walk away because I just thought I’m sick of it, but then part of me wanted to go again just to beat them,” he added.