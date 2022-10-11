Councillors voted to provide the additional funding at a meeting on Monday evening, which will raise the local authority’s contribution to the event next year to £275,000.

In August, race boss Mervyn Whyte said additional support from council was crucial for the 2023 meeting and warned Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race was at a “crossroads”.

The Limavady man said there was a “huge question mark” over the race, which went ahead in May for the first time since 2019 after successive cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The 2023 North West 200 will benefit from additional financial support from Causway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Whyte, who will be 73 next May, also sought the appointment of an event manager “to take over the development of the event and plan for the next five to ten years”, but his request was rejected.

Giving a presentation to councillors in August on behalf of Coleraine and District Motor Club, he outlined the benefits of the North West 200 to the local economy and said early indications following this year’s races showed an approximate injection of £13million to the area.

“Early indications from our research, with over 200,000 people during race week, shows an economic benefit roughly in the region of about £13million to the area itself,” Whyte said.

“That survey mirrors the survey that was carried out by Sheffield Hallam (University) back in 2017 and at that stage they estimated roughly in the region of £13million, so we’re roughly in the same sort of ballpark figure that they had.

“The North West 200 created as much high media impact as the likes of Belsonic in Belfast, the City Marathon in Belfast or the Belfast Failte, second only to The Open, which as everyone knows is not an annual event and is only here every five years or so.

“Compared to 30 or 40 years ago it is much more than a motorcycle race and attracts a wide demographic from all over the world. We have built it into a race week festival where 20-plus years ago it was only a motorbike race with practice and a race, and nowadays it is completely different with a complete race-week festival,” he added.

"This borough is the jewel in the crown of Northern Ireland and the North West 200 is the jewel in the crown of annual events in NI.”

Whyte also asked for council assistance with course set-up following the retirement this year of long-serving course manager John Adams. He also highlighted a need for “a small allocation of office space”.

Earlier this year, a funding package of £800,000 earmarked for the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200 was not given final approval by Tourism NI. The money was sought by the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club, which includes Phillip McCallen as a director.