North West 200: Surface water blamed for Supertwins cancellation

Their statement says simply this:
Statement from the organisers of the 2022 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200:
Tonight’s Milltown Service Station Supertwins race has been cancelled due to deteriorating conditions and a lack of time.
With failing light and a lot of surface water on the track it would not be possible to complete the two sighting laps and four lap race by 9pm when the roads must be re-opened.
The North West 200 is sponsored by fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils.
