North West 200: Surface water blamed for Supertwins cancellation

Organisers of the North West 200 have announced that one of the last races of the day could not be completed.

By Adam Kula
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:25 pm
PACEMAKER, BELFAST 12/5/2022: Pole position man in the Superbike class, Honda's Glenn Irwin was using every inch of the road during the second qualifying session of the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Their statement says simply this:

Statement from the organisers of the 2022 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200:

Tonight’s Milltown Service Station Supertwins race has been cancelled due to deteriorating conditions and a lack of time.

With failing light and a lot of surface water on the track it would not be possible to complete the two sighting laps and four lap race by 9pm when the roads must be re-opened.

The North West 200 is sponsored by fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils.

