North West 200: Surface water blamed for Supertwins cancellation

PACEMAKER, BELFAST 12/5/2022: Pole position man in the Superbike class, Honda's Glenn Irwin was using every inch of the road during the second qualifying session of the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Their statement says simply this:

Statement from the organisers of the 2022 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200:

Tonight’s Milltown Service Station Supertwins race has been cancelled due to deteriorating conditions and a lack of time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With failing light and a lot of surface water on the track it would not be possible to complete the two sighting laps and four lap race by 9pm when the roads must be re-opened.

The North West 200 is sponsored by fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils.