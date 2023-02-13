Northern Ireland motorcycle racing appeal passes £60,000 mark within days after cancellation of all 2023 meetings

An online appeal at gofundme.com was launched over the weekend, following news that the cost of insurance had put most motorcycle racing events in Northern Ireland in jeopardy.

The Motorcycle Union of Ireland had initially announced the cancellation of all events, including the North West 200, but within hours attempts were ongoing to save the popular sporting events.

The online fundraiser, set up by the Motorcycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre, states that all funds will be managed by an accountancy firm based in Belfast.

North West 200

While over 2,000 individual donations within days had pushed the total amount raised so far above £60,000 by Monday evening, the total so far is still well short of the £300,000 target.