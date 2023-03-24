A last-minute revised quote pulled the sport back from the brink after February’s shock announcement by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) that all road racing, short circuit and trials events had been cancelled due to soaring costs.

Now, the Temple Club’s short circuit meeting at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down will run as planned on Saturday, while the first national road race of the year is due to take place with the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone from April 21-22 prior to the North West 200 (May 9-13).

Reigning Ulster Superbike champion Alastair Seeley, who won the title for a second successive year in 2022 on the IFS Yamaha R1, will not return to defend his crown after earning the chance to compete in the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

The opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship will take place at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

Seeley, who has reunited with the Moneymore-based TAS Racing team to ride a SYNETIQ BMW M1000RR, also won the Ulster Supersport titles in 2021 and 2022.

With the former double British champion out of the equation on the domestic scene, J McC Roofing Kawasaki’s Jason Lynn will be aiming to take full advantage.

Lynn finished third in the championship in 2021 behind Seeley and Ali Kirk – now retired – before claiming the runner-up spot last year.

His chief opposition in the Superbike category is likely to come from former British Junior Superstock champion Korie McGreevy, who has joined the Cookstown-based McAdoo Kawasaki team.

Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) chases after Alastair Seeley (IFS Yamaha) at Bishopscourt last season.

The Ballynahinch man is a welcome addition to the USBK line-up after Seeley’s exit and with the loss of Eunan McGlinchey, who is also back in the British championship this year after riding for the McAdoo team in 2022.

“It’s going to be an exciting year and I can’t wait to get started,” said McGreevy.

“In terms of my riding, I’m probably riding better than I have done in the past couple of seasons.

“I’m just grateful to McAdoo Kawasaki for this opportunity and also to all of my own personal sponsors for standing by me.”

Meanwhile, Adam McLean has joined the J McC Roofing team and plans to compete in selected short circuit rounds along with his road racing commitments.

McLean will ride a Yamaha R6 and Kawasaki Supertwin, and has put the North West 200 at the top of his agenda after deciding against racing at the Isle of Man TT.

John Burrows’ team will also kick off the year at Bishopscourt with Cork road racer Mike Browne and young gun Jack Burrows.

Both riders tested in Spain at Almeria and Andalucia earlier this month, with Manx Grand Prix Lightweight race winner Browne getting to grips with the ex-Ian Hutchinson TAS BMW M1000RR he will ride on the roads in 2023.

Team boss Burrows said: “I plan to do all the short circuits with Jack but I will also bring Mike along to as many of them as I can, so we have a busy calendar now in front of us but it’s one that we’re all looking forward to.”

