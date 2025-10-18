Northern Ireland rider Gary McCoy will make his competitive return to racing more than five months after suffering serious injuries in a crash at the North West 200.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cookstown rider came off during an incident in qualifying at Mill Road roundabout that involved England’s Craig Neve, who also sustained significant injuries.

McCoy, who said the crash was “totally out of my control”, was ruled out of his debut at the Isle of Man TT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His injuries included 11 broken ribs, two fractures in his pelvis, a punctured right lung, a broken collarbone, a fractured right wrist, a broken left thumb and a small bleed in the brain.

Gary McCoy on the MadBros Racing Suzuki at the North West 200 in 2024. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The MadBros Racing rider will be back in action at the Sunflower Trophy Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down next weekend (October 24-25).

McCoy will compete in the Superbike and Supersport races, with Paul Williams also lining up for the team in the Superbike class and Cory Barron competing in the Supersport Cup races.

Practice and the first races take place on Friday, with the main race programme, including the headline Sunflower Trophy race, on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Superbike rider Charlie Nesbitt will return to defend the Sunflower Trophy with the Hawk Racing Team on the MasterMac Honda.