Northern Ireland rider badly injured in crash at North West 200 ready for racing return five months later at Sunflower Trophy short circuit finale
The Cookstown rider came off during an incident in qualifying at Mill Road roundabout that involved England’s Craig Neve, who also sustained significant injuries.
McCoy, who said the crash was “totally out of my control”, was ruled out of his debut at the Isle of Man TT.
His injuries included 11 broken ribs, two fractures in his pelvis, a punctured right lung, a broken collarbone, a fractured right wrist, a broken left thumb and a small bleed in the brain.
The MadBros Racing rider will be back in action at the Sunflower Trophy Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down next weekend (October 24-25).
McCoy will compete in the Superbike and Supersport races, with Paul Williams also lining up for the team in the Superbike class and Cory Barron competing in the Supersport Cup races.
Practice and the first races take place on Friday, with the main race programme, including the headline Sunflower Trophy race, on Saturday.
British Superbike rider Charlie Nesbitt will return to defend the Sunflower Trophy with the Hawk Racing Team on the MasterMac Honda.
Swindon rider Nesbitt has won the feature race for the past two years and has his sights set on a treble.