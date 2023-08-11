Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara fought hard for seventh overall in the Pro MX1 class on the Moto-Cycle/JP Transport Gas Gas machine.

After the overnight heavy rain the track was very heavy and in qualifying Meara found himself down in 20th.

From the outside of the start gate and despite a crash half-way through the race, he charged through to seventh by the chequered flag in race one.

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara was the top Northern Ireland Pro MX1 rider, claiming seventh overall at Cusses Gorse in Wiltshire: Picture: visualmxphotography

In race two, he again had to battle hard for eighth.

“I made it hard for myself in race one with the crash,” said Meara.

"In race two I spun up on the start and was last away. Certainly my results could have been better but my riding was good, so I’m happy enough.”

For Ballyclare’s Martin Barr, mechanical issues with the Apico Husqvarna certainly didn’t help. Barr had a first-turn crash in race one before finishing 11th.

Lisburn's Richard Bird still leads the Experts MX1 championship with one round remaining. Picture: Visualmxphotography

“A few riders touched and I went down,” he said. “From dead last, and a blown rear shock, I just got my head down and fought back to eleventh.”

A better start in race two saw him inside the top ten on the opening lap, but another blown shock meant he finished seventh, claiming eighth overall.

“I now feel more like my old self after racing the past few weeks through the pain barrier due to injury,” said Barr, who will race alongside old team-mates Jamie Law and Matt Burrows in the International race at the VMXdN at Foxhills at the end of August.

Dubliner Stuart Edmonds made progress on the S Briggs Commercials Honda, finishing ninth overall. Edmonds qualified tenth and a tenth in race one followed by ninth in race two gave him ninth overall.

Stuart Edmonds finishing ninth overall in the Pro MX2 class on his Honda. Picture: visualmxphotography

“The results weren’t too bad, all things considered,” he said. "It’s been a crazy up and down year for me.

"I am racing a Honda for the first time and we are only now getting it sorted. It’s been a tough season but we are building for next year.”

In the MX2 class, Glenn McCormick was having his first race after being sidelined following a serious knee injury back in June.

The Chambers Husqvarna rider qualified eight fastest and finished tenth in race one. An eighth in his second moto saw McCormick finish ninth overall.

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick was back in action at Cusses Gorse, finishing ninth overall in the Pro MX2 class

“I was trying too hard in the opening race and making mistakes, however a decent start in race two saw me third MX2 on the opening laps,” said McCormick.

"Unfortunately the bike cut out near the end of the race over a jump and a few riders got past. After being out for so long I didn’t want to risk another crash, and nursed it home. I’m glad I’m back.”

Allmoto Yamaha’s Richard Bird still leads the MX1 Experts championship after finishing third overall at the weekend after three steady races, finishing fourth, third and fifth.

“I had decent starts in all my races,” he said. “One round remaining so fingers crossed!”