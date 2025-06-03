​Lisburn's Emma Wray may have stepped back from the World CrossFit Championship - but the competitive determination that enabled the 35-year-old to become one of the fittest on the planet has transferred to her efforts in the ATV Pro Women's Championship.

Currently sharing the lead in America with multi-ATV National champion Kinsey Osborn, it marks Wray’s first full quad racing season since 2012.

And Saturday’s third round of the Ulster Championship at Seaforde Motocross Park was her first race at home in 2025 - with Wray second overall behind Davy Cowan.

"I was happy enough and gained valuable track time before returning to America for round five of the championship,” she said. “The shower of rain before race two made the track very slippery, but my other two races were fine.”

Northern Ireland's Emma Wray is competing across the ATV Pro Women's Championship in America. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

At the halfway point of the Pro Women's Championship, Wray - riding a CRF450R Walsh hybrid - has been the only rider to beat Osborn in 44 races, with success over the first round in Ecceconne and latest at Sunset Ridge. At both Lake Sugar Tree and Iron Man she finished second.

“That first win felt good,” she said. “Now we both have two wins apiece with four rounds left in the series.”

Bad luck played a significant role in her second-place finish at Lake Sugar Tree when a mechanical issue caused a loss of engine power.

“I felt great with my set-up during Friday practice...then Saturday happened,” she said. “We had bike issues from the get-go, which turned out to be a broken valve seat which explains why we had reduced power."

Iron Man presented a new track and new engine.

“I flew out for a test before the race,” she said. “However, the weather was so bad it didn't happen.

"It meant we went in blind on Saturday and had to change a lot with the mapping and gearing.

"It was tough in race one, but I found my groove in race two and was leading on the final lap before a footpeg broke, taking my leg under the bike and firing me over the handlebars."

The win last time out puts Wray in the driving seat for the rest of the season.