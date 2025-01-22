Northern Ireland's TAS Racing team set for road racing assault as team boss Philip Neill says 'some news soon'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reports had claimed the Moneymore-based squad would sit out the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT this year to concentrate on the British Superbike and Supersport championships following the team’s move to Ducati machinery after 10 years representing BMW Motorrad.
However, Neill clarified the team’s position at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast last Friday, and confirmed plans were in motion for a road racing programme.
TAS Racing won the Team of the Year accolade after a stellar season in 2024, when Davey Todd won the National Superstock 1000 title on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW and clinched a Superstock and Senior TT double.
Todd, who has joined the FHO Racing BMW team, also won three races at the North West 200 and claimed victories at the Southern 100 and Armoy.
Neill said of the team’s road racing stance: “We’re still working on a programme, we haven’t said no yet, and we’re still working on some options. We should have some news soon.”
An emotional Neill dedicated the award to his mother, who sadly passed away recently, and thanked everyone in the TAS Racing team for their efforts.
“We don’t do all the work – the guys in the team, and the girls – some of whom have been with us from the very start – they do all the work,” he said.
“We’ve been blessed to have had some fantastic riders across British Superbikes and obviously in road racing, especially Davey Todd this year – a special thanks to him – who gave this man (Philip’s father, Hector) his beloved Senior TT trophy back for another time; I think that was the fifth time, so thanks to Davey and well done.
“We’re chuffed and we’re really pleased. We have great sponsors and great people behind us.”
Revealing his best moment of the year, Neill said: “It has to be the Senior TT. If I didn’t say that he’d (Hector) probably throw me off the stage!”
Scot Rory Skinner will spearhead the team’s charge in the British Superbike class this year on the Ducati Panigale V4 with young Italian rider Edoardo Colombi competing in the Supersport class on the V2 machine.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.