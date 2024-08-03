'Nothing wrong' with Bishopscourt as potential British Superbike venue says former champion Jamie Whitham
The Yorkshireman, who now works as a motorcycle racing commentator and pundit primarily in BSB, took part in the Ulster Grand Prix Invitation parade laps on a Ducati on Saturday.
Whitham’s last appearance at Bishopscourt was in 1996, when he won the prestigious Sunflower Trophy race on the Cadbury Boost Yamaha after finishing as the runner-up in the British Superbike Championship to team-mate Niall Mackenzie.
“It’s the first time I’ve been back at Bishopscourt since 1996 when I rode a Cadbury Boost Yamaha and I’d forgotten what a gem of a place it is – it’s smooth, lovely and wide, what a nice circuit,” said Whitham, who was part of a VIP guestlist at the event that included 15-time Grand Prix world champion Giacomo Agostini.
“There’s nothing wrong with this place for BSB and we go to circuits that are not as well equipped as this.”
The 159-acre Bishopscourt site is currently up for sale after being placed on the market in May with an asking price of offers over £2million.
The sale is being managed by Hanna Hillen Estates, with the site including three race circuits ranging from 1.479 miles to 2.136 miles.
The 1.824-mile National track is currently used for the Ulster Superbike Championship.
The site – developed from an airfield which was opened by the RAF in 1943 as a main base for bomber aircraft – includes a race control tower and marshal area, toilet and shower facilities, a main block with offices, kitchen, bar, meeting room and lounge area, stores and a workshop.