'Nothing wrong' with Bishopscourt as potential British Superbike venue says former champion Jamie Whitham

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 18:50 BST
Former British Superbike champion Jamie Whitham has talked up Bishopscourt’s credentials as a potential BSB venue after returning to the Co Down track for the first time in almost 30 years.

The Yorkshireman, who now works as a motorcycle racing commentator and pundit primarily in BSB, took part in the Ulster Grand Prix Invitation parade laps on a Ducati on Saturday.

Whitham’s last appearance at Bishopscourt was in 1996, when he won the prestigious Sunflower Trophy race on the Cadbury Boost Yamaha after finishing as the runner-up in the British Superbike Championship to team-mate Niall Mackenzie.

“It’s the first time I’ve been back at Bishopscourt since 1996 when I rode a Cadbury Boost Yamaha and I’d forgotten what a gem of a place it is – it’s smooth, lovely and wide, what a nice circuit,” said Whitham, who was part of a VIP guestlist at the event that included 15-time Grand Prix world champion Giacomo Agostini.

Former British Superbike champion and current BSB commentator and pundit Jamie Whitham at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday

“There’s nothing wrong with this place for BSB and we go to circuits that are not as well equipped as this.”

The 159-acre Bishopscourt site is currently up for sale after being placed on the market in May with an asking price of offers over £2million.

The sale is being managed by Hanna Hillen Estates, with the site including three race circuits ranging from 1.479 miles to 2.136 miles.

The 1.824-mile National track is currently used for the Ulster Superbike Championship.

The site – developed from an airfield which was opened by the RAF in 1943 as a main base for bomber aircraft – includes a race control tower and marshal area, toilet and shower facilities, a main block with offices, kitchen, bar, meeting room and lounge area, stores and a workshop.

