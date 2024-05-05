NW200 2024: Practice, race schedule and road closing times ahead of Northern Ireland's biggest motorcycle race
Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race, first held in 1929, takes place on public roads linking the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course, where riders reach speeds in excess of 200mph.
The practice and race schedule, and the all-important road closing times for race week are as follows:
NW200 QUALIFYING
Wednesday, May 8 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)
Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am)
Session 2 – Superbike
Session 3 – Supersport
Session 4 – Superstock
Session 5 – Supertwin
Thursday, May 9 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)
Session 1 – Superbike (approx. 9.45am)
Session 2 – Supersport
Session 3 – Superstock
Session 4 – Supertwin
THURSDAY RACES
Thursday, May 9 (Roads closed 4.45pm-9pm, first race approximately 5.30pm)
RACE 1 – Briggs Equipment Superbike (4 laps)
RACE 2 – Fraser Homes Supersport (4 laps)
RACE 3 – Amici Ristorante Superstock (4 laps)
SATURDAY RACES
Saturday, May 11 (Roads closed 9am-7pm, first race approximately 10am)
RACE 1 – Milltown Service Station Supertwin (4 laps)
RACE 2 – Anchor Bar Superbike (6 laps)
RACE 3 – Tides Restaurant Supersport (6 laps)
RACE 4 – CP Hire Superstock (6 laps)
RACE 5 – John M Paterson Supertwin (4 laps)
RACE 6 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike (6 laps)
l Please note: In the event of extreme weather, practice or race days can be moved forward one day or back one day once 24 hours’ notice has been given to the Department for Infrastructure. Contingency days are possible on Wednesday, May 8 and Friday, May 10.
In lieu of using one of the full contingency days, the organisers may also extend the road closing times on Wednesday, May 8 from 5pm-9pm and on Saturday, May 11 from 7pm-9pm.
