Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race, first held in 1929, takes place on public roads linking the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course, where riders reach speeds in excess of 200mph.

The practice and race schedule, and the all-important road closing times for race week are as follows:

NW200 QUALIFYING

The North West 200 takes place from May 8-11 on the north coast

Wednesday, May 8 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am)

Session 2 – Superbike

Session 3 – Supersport

The North West 200 is Ireland's biggest motorcycle race and takes place on the north coast from May 8-11

Session 4 – Superstock

Session 5 – Supertwin

Thursday, May 9 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Superbike (approx. 9.45am)

Session 2 – Supersport

Session 3 – Superstock

Session 4 – Supertwin

THURSDAY RACES

Thursday, May 9 (Roads closed 4.45pm-9pm, first race approximately 5.30pm)

RACE 1 – Briggs Equipment Superbike (4 laps)

RACE 2 – Fraser Homes Supersport (4 laps)

RACE 3 – Amici Ristorante Superstock (4 laps)

SATURDAY RACES

Saturday, May 11 (Roads closed 9am-7pm, first race approximately 10am)

RACE 1 – Milltown Service Station Supertwin (4 laps)

RACE 2 – Anchor Bar Superbike (6 laps)

RACE 3 – Tides Restaurant Supersport (6 laps)

RACE 4 – CP Hire Superstock (6 laps)

RACE 5 – John M Paterson Supertwin (4 laps)

RACE 6 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike (6 laps)

l Please note: In the event of extreme weather, practice or race days can be moved forward one day or back one day once 24 hours’ notice has been given to the Department for Infrastructure. Contingency days are possible on Wednesday, May 8 and Friday, May 10.