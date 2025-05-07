Stephen Davison/Pacemaker PressStephen Davison/Pacemaker Press
NW200: 23 brilliant pictures from the opening day of qualifying on the sun-drenched North Coast

The 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200 roared into life on Wednesday on the north coast with opening qualifying around the famous 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

Here are some of the best pictures from day one of Northern Ireland’s premier motorcycle race.

David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

1. Manxman Nathan Harrison on the H&H Motorcycles Honda during Superbike qualifying on the opening day of the Briggs Equipment North West 200

David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

2. A pensive Michael Dunlop with his new Hawk Racing BMW Superbike before qualifying at the Briggs Equipment North West 200

Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

3. Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing BMW Superbike on the Coast Road at the North West 200 on Wednesday

Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill

David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

4. Peter Hickman wheelies his 8TEN Racing BMW over Black Hill in NW200 Superbike qualifying

David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

