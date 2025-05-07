Here are some of the best pictures from day one of Northern Ireland’s premier motorcycle race.
1. Manxman Nathan Harrison on the H&H Motorcycles Honda during Superbike qualifying on the opening day of the Briggs Equipment North West 200
David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
2. A pensive Michael Dunlop with his new Hawk Racing BMW Superbike before qualifying at the Briggs Equipment North West 200
Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press
3. Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing BMW Superbike on the Coast Road at the North West 200 on Wednesday
Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill
4. Peter Hickman wheelies his 8TEN Racing BMW over Black Hill in NW200 Superbike qualifying
David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
