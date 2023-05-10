The Tobermore man is riding for the Banbridge-based J McC Roofing Racing team in the Supersport, Supertwin and Superstock classes on Thursday evening on the north coast.

McLean’s main focus is on his Supersport and Supertwin machines and after five fourth-place finishes in those classes, he is now hoping to break into the top three and leave the misfortune that has plagued him in recent years in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had five fourth-place finishes so far so we can only try and do better,” McLean said.

Adam McLean (left, 56), Jeremy McWilliams and Davey Todd on the grid on Tuesday

“Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong at the North West, but I’ve put a lot of effort in my end to ensure that I have the tools that I need to do a good job this year.

“My main focus is the 600 and Supertwin, and my own R6 is more than good enough for the job, but I’m also riding a Kawasaki ZX-10 Superstock bike as well because you have to be out in all classes for the track time,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I was only riding the 600 and the twin then I’d be missing out on three sessions.”

McLean’s Kawasaki Supertwin has been built by Ryan Farquhar, who is renowned for his success in the class both as a rider and team owner over the years.

“Ryan has built me a Kawasaki Supertwin so I’m looking forward to it and it’s more than capable of a result,” McLean said.

“It’ll be a case of steady away, stay safe and if it’s on the cards, then it’s on the cards but we’ll see how we go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But in terms of preparation I’ve done as much as I can. Hopefully if everything lines up for us on the day we shouldn’t be far away.”

The North West is the biggest race of the year for McLean, who has decided to sit out the Isle of Man TT in 2023, although he will race at the Manx Grand Prix later in the summer.

“There’s a couple of reasons,” said McLean.

“The structure of my team at the moment isn’t capable of allowing us to go to the TT for about three weeks, or to organise personnel and fund that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve missed the TT for four years in a row [due to injury, Covid cancellations and after parting company from the McAdoo Racing team last May], so I needn’t panic now.