Seeley was able to hold off Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) to earn another win on the SYNETIQ BMW after his triumph in Thursday’s opener.

The race was red-flagged on the last lap when Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) appeared to suffer an engine blow-up on the run to Portrush, ruling him out of third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Superstock race was reduced by one lap to five due to a request relating to safety concerns over Dunlop tyres.

Alastair Seeley won Saturday's Superstock race at the North West 200 for a double in the class on the SYNETIQ BMW

A statement from Dunlop tyres said the company did not ask for the race to be shortened.

It read: “Dunlop Tyres did not request for the race to be shortened. Michael Dunlop’s tyre was inspected after the earlier race and Dunlop Tyres did not see any reason for the race to be shortened.“The NW200 organisers took this decision without Dunlop Tyres agreement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeley’s winning distance was 0.7s from Dunlop, while Dean Harrison claimed a podium spot in third on the DAO Racing Kawasaki after Todd’s demise.

Dunlop took the lead off the front row from Todd, with Seeley moving into second at York corner before hitting the front at Mill Road roundabout, out-braking Dunlop.

The Carrick man led by 1.7s at the end of the first lap from Dunlop, with Todd right behind in third and Harrison three seconds back in fourth.

Seeley, though, was not able to pull clear and on lap two, his advantage was cut to 0.2s by Dunlop and Todd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd set a fastest lap of 123.652mph on the third lap after passing Dunlop into York corner for second place.

However, the Northern Ireland rider soon claimed the position back at Magherabuoy chicane.

Seeley’s lead was 0.7s going onto the final lap, with Dunlop now credited with the fastest lap at 123.889mph.

Dunlop began to close slightly on Seeley but the Carrick rider always had enough of a gap on the M1000RR and closed out yet another success at the ‘Triangle’ meeting after recording a new lap record at 124.484mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The red flags went out due to the issue with Todd’s Honda as the top three crossed the line.