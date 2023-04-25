The 43-year-old is the most successful rider ever at the north coast road race, with a treble last year – including a win in the wet opening Supersport race – giving him 27 triumphs around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

Seeley’s hat-trick in 2022 also included a Superstock double and he will return in the class on the SYNETIC BMW he is riding in this year’s National Superstock 1000 Championship for Ulster’s TAS Racing team.

The two-time British champion has also added a Milwaukee-liveried BMW M1000RR Superbike to his stable for the North West, and yesterday Seeley confirmed the Ducati V2 as his weapon of choice for the Supersport races.

Alastair Seeley on the north coast yesterday after confirming he will ride a Ducati V2 Supersport machine at the NW200. Seeley is pictured here with a Ducati V4R

England’s Ian Hutchinson was due to ride the machine but Seeley has taken over after the ‘Bingley Bullet’ was forced out of action this year after suffering a stroke while cycling in Spain at the end of February.

The Ducati ride is a collaboration between British championship team Moto Rapido and TAS Racing, and the bike will run in the Powertoolmate colours with backing from Milwaukee.

Seeley said: “Ian Hutchinson was due to ride the Ducati this year but after he suffered some health issues it made sense for me to ride it.

“I haven’t ridden the bike yet but hopefully it will put a smile on my face when I do.

Alastair Seeley's 2022 treble at the NW200 included two Superstock wins on the IFS Yamaha

“The Ducati has been impressive in the British and World Supersport series this year and a Ducati also won at Daytona.

“It will be a challenge as the team and myself try to get to grips with the Ducati but I am looking forward to it,” added Seeley, who will test the machine next week at Kirkistown in Co Down.

He previously rode a Ducati V4RR Superbike for Paul Bird at the North West in 2019, but struggled with stability issues.

“The last Ducati I tried at the North West didn’t work out too well so it would be nice if it did work this time,” he said.

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley won three races at the North West 200 last year

“I didn’t make the podium at the NW200 in 2019 but winning three races with IFS Yamaha last year showed that was a blip.

“Those results contributed to my getting top tier machinery this year, including a British Superstock ride.”

Seeley has already competed in the opening British Superbike round at Silverstone National and is gearing up for this weekend’s Bank Holiday meeting at Oulton Park, giving him plenty of track time before his favourite event of the year in Northern Ireland.

“I am learning all the time as we ride the BMW which is a completely different bike to the R1 Yamaha I rode last year,” said Seeley, who clinched his maiden win at the event in 2008.

“We aren’t lacking speed and I just need to make sure that I qualify well and get away with the front pack so I can make a challenge.

“Although it is three years since I was in the British championship paddock, I don’t feel at sea. It is nice to be back.

“I have a great package over all the classes now, giving me a better chance to go for wins.”

Fellow Carrick man Glenn Irwin will ride a BeerMonster Ducati in the Superbike races as he bids to add to his six wins on the trot in the class, three of which were achieved on Ducati machinery for Paul Bird’s team.

Race week at the North West 200 takes place from May 7-13, with opening practice on Tuesday, May 9.