The 43-year-old is the most successful rider ever at the north coast road race, with a treble last year – including a win in the wet opening Supersport race – giving him 27 triumphs around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

Seeley’s hat-trick in 2022 also included a Superstock double and he will return in the class on the SYNETIC BMW he is riding in this year’s National Superstock 1000 Championship for Ulster’s TAS Racing team.

The two-time British champion has also added a Milwaukee-liveried BMW M1000RR Superbike to his stable for the North West.

Alastair Seeley pictured with the Powermate Tools/Milwaukee Ducati V2 machine he will race in the Supersport races at the North West 200

England’s Ian Hutchinson was due to ride the Ducati Supersport machine but Seeley has taken over after the ‘Bingley Bullet’ was forced out of action this year after suffering a stroke while cycling in Spain at the end of February.

The Ducati ride is a collaboration between British championship team Moto Rapido and TAS Racing, and the bike will run in the Powertoolmate colours with backing from Milwaukee.

Seeley said: “Ian Hutchinson was due to ride the Ducati this year but after he suffered some health issues it made sense for me to ride it.

“The Ducati has been impressive in the British and World Supersport series this year and a Ducati also won at Daytona.

“It will be a challenge as the team and myself try to get to grips with the Ducati but I am looking forward to it.”

Race week at the North West 200 takes place from May 7-13, with opening practice on Tuesday, May 9.

