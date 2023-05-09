NW200: Alastair Seeley sets fastest overall lap to set Superstock pace in Tuesday finale
Alastair Seeley clocked the fastest lap of the day on his SYNETIQ BMW as the 27-time North West 200 winner threw down the gauntlet in the Superstock class.
The Carrickfergus man, who is competing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship series again this year, lapped at 123.361mph to bring the opening day of action to a close on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old is a former British Superstock champion and arrived in Portrush this week in excellent form after fighting at the sharp end in the championship at Oulton Park, where he was leading the race until he was wiped out by another rider.
Seeley’s hot lap on the M1000RR put him 1.960s ahead of Michael Dunlop, who moved into second place on his MD Racing Honda with a late charge at 122.444mph.
FHO Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman was third quickest at 121.924mph, three seconds down on Seeley, with Superstock lap record holder Davey Todd in fourth on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda (121.17mph).
Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Honda) and Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) completed the top six.
Aussie Josh Brookes, who was completing his first laps after experiencing problems with his FHO Racing BMW Superbike, was seventh, clocking 120.261mph, with Manxman Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) in eighth.
The session was delayed slightly after some rain showers around the 8.9-mile course but roads quickly dried out in the sunshine and speeds soon crept up, culminating in Seeley’s 123mph benchmark, which was only one second outside the Superstock lap record.