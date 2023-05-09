News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
16 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

NW200: Alastair Seeley sets fastest overall lap to set Superstock pace in Tuesday finale

Alastair Seeley clocked the fastest lap of the day on his SYNETIQ BMW as the 27-time North West 200 winner threw down the gauntlet in the Superstock class.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 9th May 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read

The Carrickfergus man, who is competing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship series again this year, lapped at 123.361mph to bring the opening day of action to a close on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old is a former British Superstock champion and arrived in Portrush this week in excellent form after fighting at the sharp end in the championship at Oulton Park, where he was leading the race until he was wiped out by another rider.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seeley’s hot lap on the M1000RR put him 1.960s ahead of Michael Dunlop, who moved into second place on his MD Racing Honda with a late charge at 122.444mph.

Alastair Seeley set the fastest lap of the day on his SYNETIQ BMW Superstock machine at the North West 200 on TuesdayAlastair Seeley set the fastest lap of the day on his SYNETIQ BMW Superstock machine at the North West 200 on Tuesday
Alastair Seeley set the fastest lap of the day on his SYNETIQ BMW Superstock machine at the North West 200 on Tuesday
Most Popular

FHO Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman was third quickest at 121.924mph, three seconds down on Seeley, with Superstock lap record holder Davey Todd in fourth on his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda (121.17mph).

Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Honda) and Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) completed the top six.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aussie Josh Brookes, who was completing his first laps after experiencing problems with his FHO Racing BMW Superbike, was seventh, clocking 120.261mph, with Manxman Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) in eighth.

The session was delayed slightly after some rain showers around the 8.9-mile course but roads quickly dried out in the sunshine and speeds soon crept up, culminating in Seeley’s 123mph benchmark, which was only one second outside the Superstock lap record.