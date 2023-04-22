News you can trust since 1737
NW200: Alastair Seeley to race Milwaukee BMW M1000RR Superbike

​​Alastair Seeley will ride a Milwaukee-liveried BMW M1000RR in the Superbike races at next month’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Seeley is the all-time record holder at the north coast meeting, with a treble last year raising his tally to 27 victories since his first in 2008.

The Carrickfergus man is riding for TAS Racing on a SYNETIQ BMW in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this season after racing at home in 2021 and 2022.

Seeley tested the TAS Racing-run Milwaukee BMW M1000RR Superbike for the first time on Thursday at Kirkistown in Co Down and was left wanting more as he gears up for race week at the North West from May 7-13.

​Alastair Seeley on the Milwaukee BMW Superbike with Mervyn Whyte​Alastair Seeley on the Milwaukee BMW Superbike with Mervyn Whyte
“Everyone knows how important the North West 200 is on my racing calendar,” he said.

“So to be able to add a Milwaukee BMW M1000RR Superbike to my current deal is a dream come true. I tested the bike earlier this week and based on that, I now can’t wait to race it on the north coast.”

Seeley will also compete in the Supersport class but has still to confirm his machine.

NW200 race chief Mervyn Whyte said: “The Alastair Seeley/Milwaukee BMW will be a unique combination in road racing this season, a combination that will only be in action for race fans at the North West 200.

“With 27 wins and a hat-trick at last year’s event, Alastair is the target man everyone else will be gunning to beat.”

Seeley won both Superstock races last year and the first Supersport race.

