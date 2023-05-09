The Carrickfergus man posted the fastest lap around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course in a time of 4m 36.589s at 116.715mph.

Seeley was 0.394s ahead of Richard Cooper on the BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha, who was fastest through the speed trap on the run to Coleraine at 183mph.

Cooper’s team-mate, Dean Harrison, was 1.53s back in third with Michael Dunlop slotting into fourth on his MD Racing Yamaha with a speed of 116.041mph.

Alastair Seeley led the Supersport times at the North West 200 on the Powertoolmate Ducati V2

Seeley said: “It was nice to get the V2 Ducati up front. I had a bit of a mishap down into University on the second lap, I went for the brake and it was a bit spongy, so it's something we’ll work on.

“The rest of the laps I was just on my own pretty much, getting used to the track again.

“The bike felt okay and it’s nice to get out on something different.

“The gear pattern is a lot different as it’s a twin, but the bike ran dead-on, the gearbox is good and the engine felt strong.”

Peter Hickman was fifth on his Trooper Beer Triumph, 2.8s down on Seeley’s benchmark, with Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston in sixth on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha.

Davey Todd, who set the lap record in the class at 118mph last year, was seventh fastest on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda ahead of newcomer Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha).

Cork man Browne earlier led the times in the newcomers’ session.

Northern Ireland riders Paul Jordan (PreZ Yamaha) and Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Yamaha) rounded out the top ten.