Seeley, second fastest behind Michael Dunlop in Tuesday’s session, lapped at 123.898mph on the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR to lead Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW M1000RR) by 1.8s.

Hickman lapped at 123.041mph to qualify second fastest overall.

The Superbike session was delayed after Lee Johnston crashed in Supersport qualifying at Church corner. The Fermanagh man was airlifted to hospital in Belfast.

Alastair Seeley clinched pole for the Superbike races on the Milwaukee BMW at the North West 200 on Thursday

There was also a red flag incident at the end of Superbike qualifying for a minor crash at the exit of Metropole corner.

As a result of the delay after Johnston’s crash, the shortened Superbike session lasted around 35 minutes before it was stopped with a few minutes remaining.

Michael Dunlop remained on the front row in third on his MD Racing Honda thanks to his 122.943mph lap on Tuesday. The Ballymoney man was fourth fastest in the second session, clocking 122.574mph after only doing three laps before the red flag stoppage.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison was fourth quickest on his DAO Racing Kawasaki at 122.713mph ahead of last year’s runner-up in the first Superbike race, Davey Todd ( 122.171mph), on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Hickman’s FHO BMW team-mate Josh Brookes was sixth (122.008mph). The Australian only managed a lap on Tuesday on his Superbike machine due to an electrical issue.

Brookes was timed at 212.4mph in Thursday’s session through the speed trap on the approach to Coleraine.

The previous fastest speed recorded was by Kiwi Bruce Anstey at 209.8mph on Clive Padgett’s Honda Fireblade in 2016.