In the past, the practice and race programme at Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race has been covered extensively on the station with hours-long live radio broadcasts on the Thursday and Saturday of NW200 race week.

Last year, Michael McNamee and Joel Taggart presented live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle of the Thursday evening race programme and the main event on Saturday Sportsound, with analysis provided by Liam Beckett, Geoff McMullan and special guests.

BBC Radio Ulster’s commentary team around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ circuit in recent years included Richard Petrie, Adrian Coates, Chris Kinley and Dave Moore, with their coverage of the races also broadcast to fans in attendance at the event via the course PA system.

It is understood live radio coverage of the races at this year's North West 200 on BBC Radio Ulster is in the balance.

It is understood the commentary from BBC NI’s live online streaming coverage of the North West 200, provided by Keith Huewen and Steve Parrish last year, may be used as an alternative over the circuit PA system.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for BBC Northern Ireland said Radio Ulster would instead broadcast the NW200 Social with Donna Legge and Rigsy on the Saturday afternoon of race day, May 13, live from the course.

“BBC Sport Northern Ireland will bring the best of the action from the North West 200 to the widest possible audience across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website,” said the spokesperson.

"All of the practice sessions and races will be available to view live on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

"There will also be three dedicated TV highlights programmes on BBC One NI and BBC iPlayer and all the best action, news and reaction across BBC Sport Northern Ireland’s digital and social platforms during race week.

"On BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds, the NW200 Social will be broadcasting live from the course on Saturday afternoon (Saturday 13 May) with Donna and Rigsy speaking to riders, fans and race volunteers.”

