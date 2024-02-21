Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seeley extended his tally of wins around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course last year with a double in the Superstock class.

However, the Carrickfergus man has so far been unable to land a competitive ride for 2024.

Whyte, though, is involved in efforts behind the scenes to secure machinery for Seeley, who remains one of the most likely winners at Northern Ireland’s biggest road race (May 8-11).

Alastair Seeley leads Davey Todd on his way to victory in the Superstock class at the 2023 North West 200

“I’ve been back and forth with Alastair but there’s nothing sorted as yet,” Whyte said.

“Hopefully he will get something because it would be a shame not to have the rider with the most wins around the North West.

“I’m working away behind the scenes on that and I wouldn’t give up yet.

“Alastair is special around the North West and I think there’s still a few wins in him yet.

“He’s still well up for it and I wouldn’t give up hope just yet. I’d like to think he’ll be on the grid for the North West.”

Seeley clinched the Superstock 1000 title in 2009 and added a British Supersport crown in 2011.

He renewed his longstanding association with Ulster’s TAS Racing team to ride the SYNETIQ BMW in the National Superstock 1000 championship last season, claiming a victory at Brands Hatch and nine podiums on the M1000RR as he finished the series in third overall.

It was a solid year for the 44-year-old on his return to racing at British championship level after Seeley raced at home in 2021 and 2022 in the Ulster Superbike Championship, winning the Superbike and Supersport titles back-to-back for the Antrim-based IFS Yamaha team.

Nonetheless, Seeley was not retained by TAS Racing for 2024, with Saltburn’s Davey Todd joining the team to contest the Superstock championship and major road races, while Scotsman Rory Skinner was signed to spearhead the team’s British Superbike challenge.