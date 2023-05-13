The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider dived underneath Richard Cooper at Juniper Hill chicane with a brilliantly executed overtake on the brakes and held on for his third NW200 win by 0.3s.

Nottingham’s Cooper produced an exceptional performance to claim the runner-up spot after he lost time when he overshot at Mather’s chicane on the first lap.

Cooper was seventh over the line as he began lap two, but the 40-year-old carved his way through and almost clinched his second win of the day following his earlier Supertwin success, only to be outdone by 27-year-old Todd.

Davey Todd wrapped up a Supersport double on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda at the North West 200 on Saturday

Peter Hickman set a new lap record at 118.273mph on his Trooper Beer Triumph to seal the final rostrum place in a drama-filled race, with pole man Alastair Seeley’s chances thwarted when he ran on at Juniper chicane on the Powertoolmate Ducati on the penultimate lap.

Seeley eventually crossed the line in sixth behind Dean Harrison (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) and Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha).

Seeley had grabbed the lead off the front row, with Todd making a strong start from the second row before hitting the front at University.

Cooper went straight on at Mather’s after getting it wrong on the brakes.

Hickman led at the Metropole and opened a gap of 1.3s by the end of the lap over Todd, with Seeley, Harrison, Dunlop and Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Yamaha) bunched up in behind.

Seeley picked his way past Todd into Station corner on the second lap and began to use the slipstream to close the gap to Hickman on the blast to Coleraine.

Carrick rider Seeley got to the front on the run into Portrush but Todd led over the line 0.086s from Seeley after taking the lead at Juniper, with Hickman and Harrison next and Cooper into fifth ahead of Dunlop with a fastest lap at 117.944mph.

Cooper continued to make ground on the third lap to haul himself into third behind Todd and Seeley, with the top six of Hickman, Harrison and Dunlop covered by only 1.3s.

With Todd still leading, Cooper passed Seeley into York for second place while Hickman gained a position to go third ahead of Seeley into University.

Cooper then took the lead at Mather’s and led Todd by 0.172s with two laps to go, with Seeley third from Hickman, Harrison and Dunlop.

It was still Cooper out front at Ballysally on lap five from Todd and Seeley, followed by Hickman, Harrison and Dunlop.

Seeley passed Todd for second into Magherabuoy, but Todd hit straight back on the charge to Metropole.

Seeley, though, went straight on at Juniper chicane to blow his hopes of a 14th Supersport win.

Cooper led by 0.311s from Todd, with Hickman in third setting a new lap record of 118.273mph. Seeley was now sixth behind Harrison and Dunlop.

On the last lap, Todd led into University from Cooper, Hickman and Harrison, with Dunlop now dropping back.

Todd was still setting the pace into Mather’s and narrowly held off Cooper, who attempted a pass on the brakes.

Cooper made a move into Metropole but ran wide, allowing Todd back through.

On the final run along the Coast Road, Cooper edged ahead on his Yamaha but Todd wasn’t finished and slipped underneath on the brakes into Juniper to wrap up a Supersport double.

Cooper and Hickman filled the podium places from Harrison and Dunlop, with Seeley sixth.