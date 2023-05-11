It was a hard-earned win for English rider Todd, who finished as the runner-up four times in 2022.

Richard Cooper claimed the final rostrum place on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha as the top three were covered by 0.385s.

Michael Dunlop finished a close fourth on his MD Racing Yamaha.

Davey Todd celebrates his victory in the opening Supersport race at the North West 200

The leading quartet exchanged places throughout, although it was Nottingham man Cooper who enjoyed the longest spells at the front as he competed in his first Supersport race at the North West.

Cooper held an advantage of 0.2s at the end of the first lap from Todd, with Peter Hickman in third on his Trooper Beer Triumph pursued by Dunlop and Seeley.

Cooper led over the line on the next two laps before Dunlop hit the front on his Yamaha on the fourth lap from Cooper, Todd and Seeley, with Dean Harrison now into fifth on his DAO Racing Kawasaki ahead of Hickman.

However, with none of the leading quartet able to open a significant gap at the front, the outcome of the race inevitably came down to the final laps.

Seeley was on the move and passed Dunlop into Metropole on the penultimate lap and then took the lead for the first time, out-braking Cooper into Juniper chicane, while Dunlop was pushed back to fourth by Todd.

Seeley led over the line to begin the last lap by 0.353s from Cooper, with Todd tucked in behind.

Todd grabbed the lead on the fast run to University with Cooper moving into second past Seeley, who was then demoted to fourth by Dunlop at Mather’s.

Todd was still in front at Metropole as Seeley hauled himself back into second place ahead of Cooper and Dunlop.

On the run over the Coast Road, Todd kept his nerve and had enough of a gap to close out a breathless race, with Seeley right behind on the Powertoolmate Ducati and Cooper in close contention.

Behind Dunlop in fourth, Harrison and Hickman were the top six with Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Yamaha) 22 seconds behind the winner in seventh.

