NW200: Davey Todd makes amends for Supersport disappointment with maiden Superstock triumph on Milwaukee BMW
The Milwaukee BMW rider has won three Supersport races but claimed his maiden success in the big bike class on the north coast after he was wiped out in the earlier Supersport event on the opening lap at York Corner, when Adam McLean lost the front of his Kawasaki.
Todd had to fight through the pain barrier but his efforts paid off with a deserved success from Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison, whose hopes were ended when he ran on at Mather’s chicane on the fourth and final lap.
Michael Dunlop wrapped up a trio of third place finishes on Thursday evening on his MD Racing Honda.
Peter Hickman, who qualified second, was ruled out on the opening lap in Coleraine on his PHR Performance BMW.
Todd shot into the lead from pole ahead of Harrison and after the first lap, his lead was only 0.6s with Dunlop, James Hillier, John McGuinness and Mike Browne the top six.
Todd managed to open a slight advantage by the time they reached Metropole in Portrush on the second lap but Harrison was still pushing hard and the gap remained 0.6s by the time they completed the lap.
Milwaukee BMW rider Todd set the fastest lap of the race at 124.46mph on lap three.
Dunlop was now on his own in third, 4.3s behind Harrison, but a long way clear of Hillier and McGuinness.
Todd increased his lead to one second after the penultimate lap, while Harrison was now 5.1s up on Dunlop.
Hillier was still managing to hold McGuinness at bay in their battle for fourth, while Browne was 4.5s behind on his Aprilia.
Todd maintained a hot pace on the last lap and Harrison’s chances were over when he overcooked it on the brakes at Mather’s.
That left Todd with a comfortable advantage and he closed out victory by 6.97s from the Honda man, with Dunlop taking his third podium of the night, 1.87s further back.
Hillier held off McGuinness for fourth while Finland’s Erno Kostamo pipped Browne for sixth spot on the Penz13 BMW.
The returning Ian Hutchinson finished eighth on Clive Padgett’s Honda after missing the event last year when he suffered a stroke while cycling in Spain.
