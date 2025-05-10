Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Davey Todd bagged his second victory of the 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200 with an excellent ride in the Superstock race.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todd was able to open a slight advantage going onto the final lap and although he caught some slower riders on the Coast Road on the final lap, the 8TEN Racing BMW rider held on for the win from Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison, who took second from Peter Hickman on the second of the 8TEN Racing BMW machines.

Michael Dunlop, who won Thursday’s Superstock race, went out of the race on his MD Racing BMW on the fifth lap when he was fourth.

“Over the moon with that one,” said Todd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davey Todd won the Superstock race on his 8TEN Racing BMW at the North West 200 on Saturday. (Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

"I have been pretty fired up after how today has gone and it has been eating away at me, then I had a little technical issue again in the Supersport race.

“It has been working me up a little bit and I just haven't had the best of luck.

"The 8TEN Racing boys have done a fantastic job in a limited space of time to put these bikes together.”

Pole man Todd got the jump off the start from Alastair Seeley (SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison then took the lead into University from Todd but by the time they reached Mather’s chicane, Seeley slipped through into the lead on the brakes.

At the end of the first lap, Seeley’s lead was 0.328s over Todd with Harrison, Dunlop and Hickman all in the mix.

At University on lap two, Harrison had slipstreamed his way into the lead from Todd and Seeley, with Dunlop and Hickman right with them.

Todd pounced on the brakes to lead at Metropole and was only 0.185s ahead at the line, with Seeley third ahead of Dunlop and Hickman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop moved into second by Metropole in Portrush on the third lap behind Todd but he went in too hot on the brakes and ran wide, dropping to fifth.

On the fourth lap at University it was Todd from Harrison, Hickman, Seeley and Dunlop.

Hickman moved second by Mather’s chicane ahead of Harrison, but the BMW rider ran wide at Metropole and dropped to fourth.

Todd was now 0.8s up on Harrison, with Hickman third from Seeley and Dunlop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd was still ahead at Ballysally roundabout from Harrison, Hickman and Dunlop on the penultimate lap, with Seeley now fifth.

Dunlop then dropped out of the running on his BMW and did not finish.

Todd’s lead as he began the last lap was 0.4s over Harrison, with Hickman right there and Seeley dropping off the pace in fourth ahead of Ian Hutchinson (MLav BMW).

Todd had made a break for it on the last lap and had enough of a break to stop Harrison and Hickman launching a final move for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saltburn man took the win from Harrison by 0.586s, with Hickman two tenths back in third.